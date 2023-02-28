Building A Foundation For Success

SBA's commitment to staying relevant by providing cutting-edge education, keeps the university at the forefront

Published: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:45 AM Last updated: Tue 28 Feb 2023, 10:47 AM

The American University of Sharjah (AUS), School of Business Administration (SBA), has made significant strides in providing a rigorous and forward-thinking education to aspiring business professionals.

As AUS celebrates its silver jubilee, SBA is recognised as one of the region’s top business schools, with QS World University Subject Rankings 2022 placing AUS as number one in the UAE in business and management studies, number one (tied) in the UAE in accounting and finance, and among the top 250 universities globally in these fields. At the graduate level, the AUS MBA programme is ranked among the top 10 in the Middle East and Africa region and among the top 250 in the world in the QS Global MBA Rankings (2022).This ranking is attributed to the school’s never wavering endeavour to stay relevant.

SBA is recognised for its Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA) programme, which offers six majors (accounting, economics, finance, marketing, management, and information systems and business analytics) and a variety of minors. It also offers one of the only two Bachelor of Arts in Economics (BAE)

programmes in the country. It further offers master’s degrees in business dministration, accounting and finance, and a dual PhD in Business Administration administered with the University of South Carolina in the US, providing students with the opportunity to receive a PhD from two internationally renowned universities.

The school’s state-of-the-art facilities, including its technologically advanced Interactive Trading Floor (ITF), provides students with access to the same live feeds, tools and software used by professionals in a typical Wall Street investment firm. SBA’s excellence in experiential learning opportunities has seen AUS awarded Experiential Learning Partner status by Bloomberg—the first university in the region to receive this prestigious accolade.

SBA is renowned for its close collaborations with industry partners such as Sheraa, HSBC, Big4 and other multi-nationals. It has also established three endowed research chairs that have provided scholarship and leadership in their departments, including the Bank of Sharjah Chair, the Sheikh Saoud bin Khalid bin Khalid Al-Qassimi Chair in Family Business, and the Chalhoub Group Professorship in Luxury Brand Management.

SBA’s role as an integrator between corporations and students has enabled it to maintain the currency of its curriculum by introducing topics that are in demand in today’s market, such as cryptocurrencies, Python for business, data analytics, trading and many more.

By doing so, it ensures that its graduates are well-equipped to meet any demands of the business world. Among SBA’s alumni network of over 8,000 individuals are leaders in some of the largest global organisations, high-level government officials and successful entrepreneurs.

SBA's commitment to staying relevant, providing cutting-edge education, and fostering a culture of collaboration with industry partners is at the heart of its success. To know more, please visit: www.aus.edu/sba.

Narjess Boubakri, PhD, Dean of the School of Business Administration, American University of Sharjah

In this era of unprecedented technological advancement, innovation and disruption are the norm. Therefore, it is essential to prepare students for the work environment by providing them with a solid foundation in the fundamental principles of business management and finance, as well as the latest trends and best practices in the field.

“At SBA, our comprehensive curriculum covers everything from financial analysis and risk management to organisational behaviour and marketing strategy. Our students also develop soft skills such as communication, leadership and teamwork, which are critical for success in any business environment. In addition, we integrate new developments in the business world that require new specific skills from our students, such as programming or fintech.

“A degree in business management and finance prepares students to tackle the challenges of the real world with confidence and expertise. It is an investment in their future that will pay dividends for years to come.”

Judy Subeh, School of Business Administration

I'm proud to say that the School of Business Administration at American University of Sharjah has given me the tools and knowledge to succeed in the business world. My education has been invaluable, and I feel confident and well-prepared for the dynamic and ever-changing business world, and ready to take on any challenges that lie ahead."