Breath Better, Live Healthier

Your health and lifestyle depend on the quality of the indoor air you are exposed to

Published: Fri 17 Feb 2023, 10:41 AM

The environment we live in has an influential impact on our health and well-being, making it a core component of holistic wellness. As we breath 11,000 litres of air daily, we must pay attention to the air quality around us. This is particularly important in the UAE, where the hot weather forces us to spend most of our time indoors, seeking our air conditioning system’s comfort.

Breathing clean air is vital to our wellness. Declining indoor air quality, caused by factors like dust, mold, and poor ventilation, can lead to serious respiratory issues, heart problems, and even lung cancer. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 2.4 billion people are exposed to hazardous levels of indoor air pollution, resulting in 3.2 million deaths per year. This is why being aware of what we inhale and how we maintain our indoor environment becomes crucial, as neglect will have negative consequences for our health and hygiene.

