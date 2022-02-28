Breakfast Binge

If you are looking for an assortment of Indian breakfast choices with a stunning view of the Blue-waters, don’t miss the spread at Bombay Bungalow in JBR Walk

by Rhonita Patnaik Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 11:58 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 11:59 AM

Indian breakfast menus are notorious for their calories. Traditionally soaked in ghee, oil and butter, many fitness buffs give it a miss sadly! But do we really have to make a choice between taste and fitness?

Enter Bombay Bungalow that sits in the heart of JBR Walk. This resplendent restaurant curated with traditional and bespoke Indian art and craft is now serving authentic Indian breakfast for all enthusiasts. The six-year-old dining place has already won many hearts with its elaborate dining menu by the beach. The homegrown brand takes cues from traditional recipes which are then per-fected into a unique and contemporary cuisine to suit all taste pallets by chef Neeraj. The restaurant has now launched a delicious and expansive breakfast menu that is through and through Indian street food with many healthy and indulgent options. We decided to try this place given the interesting twist to the common Indian breakfast.

Having worked up an appetite early morning, my first order was a mocktail of peach and coconut water. Browsing through the menu, the Dal Makhni Omlette (Omlette served on a bed of black lentils) caught my eye. Makhni and eggs are a common combination in dhabas across Indian highways. This raised my appetite and my expectations. The omlette is served on a bed of dal makhani with cream splattered on top. And the taste was exquisite, given the dal makhani was cooked overnight to retain the wholesome aroma. That said, the dish served with two slices of bread, butter and jam, are good enough to fill you. But now I wanted to experience more. Next on my list was the Highway Bhurjee and Pav (Scrambled egg with tomato and on-ion spices). I must say that though I was looking for a spicier version, but the taste will appeal universally to the diners coming to JBR. All in all, the dishes are absolutely binge-worthy. But just because they look heavy to the eye, they aren’t necessarily heavy on your tummy. Chef Neeraj has designed the menu to suit the calorie-conscious eaters. Pick from Masala Shakshuka, Saag Kumbh Omlette (Omlette on a bed of spinach and mushroom), Poori Bhaaji, Plain Dosas, Uttapams and selection of fresh fruits and juices to compliment your healthy day. And each dish can be customised to suit your preference.

Open from 8:30 AM every day, Bombay Bungalow shouldn’t be given a miss. There is seldom a place where you can choose to binge on an age-old cuisine by the Arabian Gulf, while enjoying a traditional Indian bespoken dining experience.

