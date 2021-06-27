Better testing for better results

The computer-delivered IELTS test from IDP Education is the gateway to achieving applicants' study, work and migration dreams

If you are planning to study, work or live abroad, it is likely you will be asked to provide evidence of your English language ability as part of your application. The most popular way to do this is by taking an IELTS test.

What is IELTS

IELTS (the International English Language Testing System) is the world's most trusted English language test for work, study and migration. The IELTS test assesses your English language proficiency across listening, reading, writing and speaking skills.

Globally trusted and accepted

More than 10,000 organisations trust IELTS as a reliable indicator of true to life ability to communicate in English. The test is accepted in over 140 countries and results are recognised by more government agencies, educational institutions, and professional bodies than any other high-stakes English language test.

Human-focused testing aided by the speed of computers

You can choose to take your IELTS test on paper or on computer. Both are the same in terms of content, timing, and structure. In both cases, your speaking test takes place face-to-face with a trained examiner. Rashi Bhattacharya, country director, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Turkey and Kazakhstan, of IDP Education, said: "Many people prefer IELTS on computer instead of paper. Part of the reason may be the faster results. Results come in three to five days and there are more dates available for test takers to choose from. Group sizes are also smaller, which may also make people feel more comfortable."

IDP Education is a global leader in international education services and a co-owner of IELTS. IDP provides IELTS testing services in the UAE through a large network of test centres and venues in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ajman, Al Ain, Dibba, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.

MahPara Akbar, head of language training at Future Target Institute, also highlights the surge in the numbers of computer-delivered IELTS test takers, indicating that the user-friendly computer option suits a growing number of test takers.

"Computer-delivered IELTS offers flexibility in timings and faster results, which may help people who have urgent application deadlines. We've heard great feedback from students and candidates who opt to take IELTS on computer," Akbar revealed.

Getting ready for your test

IELTS offers an Academic or General Training version of the test. In both cases, preparation is key to success. IDP offers a wide range of official IELTS preparation resources, including free practice tests, preparation courses and support tools, to help individuals understand their test and achieve the score they need.

