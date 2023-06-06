AutoPro And AutoPro Academy Two Steps Forward For Automotive Excellence

Protecting your ride, ensuring your peace of mind, AutoPro is providing comprehensive training programmes covering technical skills, customer service, and safety standards

Published: Tue 6 Jun 2023, 11:05 AM

AutoPro, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, is a leading network operator of automotive services in the UAE, offering a wide range of professional car care services to motorists. With over 50 sites across the country,

AutoPro has consistently delivered superior quality automotive services, catering to the diverse and ever-growing needs of the community. The company’s commitment to excellence is evident in the investments they make in their staff’s development, their state-of-the-art equipment, and their dedication to providing exceptional customer service.

In line with the expansion strategy, the brand is set to open four more locations in 2023. This growth is not only a testament to the commitment to serving the community but also to the determination to improve the quality of services offered to the customers. One of the key drivers of this commitment is AutoPro Academy.

AutoPro Academy was established to provide world-class automotive training to its employees. The academy aims to elevate the skills and knowledge of its staff, enabling them to deliver superior services to their customers. The academy provides comprehensive training programmes covering technical skills, customer service, and safety standards.

More specifically, the academy’s training programmes are designed to cover a range of areas, including engine and transmission systems, electrical and electronic systems, brakes, and steering systems. These programmes are designed to enhance the expertise of their staff and keep them up-to-date with the latest developments in the automotive industry.

AutoPro Academy is a significant step forward for the automotive industry in the UAE. By investing in the development of their staff, AutoPro is not only improving the quality of services they offer but also contributing to the growth of the industry as a whole.

Tyre Protection

Plan and Extended Warranty

AutoPro is not only committed to providing superior automotive services but also to ensuring their customers’ peace of mind. The company offers a Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) that provides coverage against accidental damages and punctures to tyres, protecting customers from unexpected expenses.

In addition to this protective plan, AutoPro has also announced an extended warranty for its customers. This plan helps those who have vehicles below nine years and under 150,000km or have purchased a second-hand car and want to protect themselves and their purchases. The 24-month warranty covers many things and ensures that customers can have peace of mind knowing that their vehicles are protected against all mechanical and electrical problems while providing free labour and parts.

800 AutoPro Van

AutoPro’s almost two-year-old mobile van is also a service people can expect. The 800 AutoPro Van, a mobile van that provides oil and tyre changes, brake pad replacement, and minor mechanical repairs can service your vehicle across Dubai. The van is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed by trained professionals, ensuring that customers receive the same level of service they would at an AutoPro site.

AutoPro’s commitment to excellence is evident in the services they provide and the investments they make in their staff’s development. AutoPro is a significant step forward for the automotive industry in the UAE, from providing comprehensive training programs that equip staff with the technical and soft skills required to providing superior services to their customers. The Tyre Protection Plan, Extended Warranty, and 800 AutoPro Van are all examples of the company’s commitment to ensuring the customers’ peace of mind. As AutoPro continues to expand, the brand is sure to continue to provide exceptional services to its customers, setting a new standard for the automotive industry in the UAE.