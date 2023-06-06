AutoPro And AutoPro Academy Two Steps Forward For Automotive Excellence

Nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and change-makers, the school stands as a shining example of the UAE’s commitment to transformative learning experience.
AutoPro, a subsidiary of ENOC Group, is a leading network operator of automotive services in the UAE, offering a wide range of professional car care services to motorists. With over 50 sites across the country,
AutoPro has consistently delivered superior quality automotive services, catering to the diverse and ever-growing needs of the community. The company’s commitment to excellence is evident in the investments they make in their staff’s development, their state-of-the-art equipment, and their dedication to providing exceptional customer service.
In line with the expansion strategy, the brand is set to open four more locations in 2023. This growth is not only a testament to the commitment to serving the community but also to the determination to improve the quality of services offered to the customers. One of the key drivers of this commitment is AutoPro Academy.
AutoPro Academy was established to provide world-class automotive training to its employees. The academy aims to elevate the skills and knowledge of its staff, enabling them to deliver superior services to their customers. The academy provides comprehensive training programmes covering technical skills, customer service, and safety standards.
More specifically, the academy’s training programmes are designed to cover a range of areas, including engine and transmission systems, electrical and electronic systems, brakes, and steering systems. These programmes are designed to enhance the expertise of their staff and keep them up-to-date with the latest developments in the automotive industry.
AutoPro Academy is a significant step forward for the automotive industry in the UAE. By investing in the development of their staff, AutoPro is not only improving the quality of services they offer but also contributing to the growth of the industry as a whole.
Tyre Protection
Plan and Extended Warranty
AutoPro is not only committed to providing superior automotive services but also to ensuring their customers’ peace of mind. The company offers a Tyre Protection Plan (TPP) that provides coverage against accidental damages and punctures to tyres, protecting customers from unexpected expenses.
In addition to this protective plan, AutoPro has also announced an extended warranty for its customers. This plan helps those who have vehicles below nine years and under 150,000km or have purchased a second-hand car and want to protect themselves and their purchases. The 24-month warranty covers many things and ensures that customers can have peace of mind knowing that their vehicles are protected against all mechanical and electrical problems while providing free labour and parts.
800 AutoPro Van
AutoPro’s almost two-year-old mobile van is also a service people can expect. The 800 AutoPro Van, a mobile van that provides oil and tyre changes, brake pad replacement, and minor mechanical repairs can service your vehicle across Dubai. The van is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed by trained professionals, ensuring that customers receive the same level of service they would at an AutoPro site.
AutoPro’s commitment to excellence is evident in the services they provide and the investments they make in their staff’s development. AutoPro is a significant step forward for the automotive industry in the UAE, from providing comprehensive training programs that equip staff with the technical and soft skills required to providing superior services to their customers. The Tyre Protection Plan, Extended Warranty, and 800 AutoPro Van are all examples of the company’s commitment to ensuring the customers’ peace of mind. As AutoPro continues to expand, the brand is sure to continue to provide exceptional services to its customers, setting a new standard for the automotive industry in the UAE.
Nurturing the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and change-makers, the school stands as a shining example of the UAE’s commitment to transformative learning experience.
With EAHM, immerse yourself in pursuit of your achievements and flourish at the right place at the right time
Collaboration is at the heart of the university's ethos, helping bright minds stretch and challenge themselves as the university opens admissions for September 2023 at its outstanding smart campus
Partnering with leading international universities for excellence and innovation Westford University College is providing quality education since 2008
Middlesex University Dubai remains the largest British higher education institution in Dubai (KHDA Open Data 2023)
The university offers a well-rounded education that prepares students for success in any field
Students from across the globe aspire to learn at the world’s most outstanding US universities. In this interview, Preeya Malik, US licensed lawyer and Managing Director of the immigration advisory firm Step Global, highlights the main advantages of the EB-5 programme to assist GCC families in taking the right decision for their children’s future
Promoting wellness with innovative health solutions and connected care, Beurer is taking care of everybody’s health since 1919