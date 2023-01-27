An Essential Well-Being Gallery

The store that caters to all your sleeping, seating and well-being needs

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:13 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:36 AM

Choosing the right mattress is one of the most important steps to getting a restful night’s sleep. It’s also one of the most challenging, because a perfect match is highly individualised. Now with The Mattress Store, you don’t have to worry.

The Mattress Store is the best and first specialty retailer for sleep, seating, and well-being products like massage chairs in the UAE with stores across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah. Driven by innovation and emerging lifestyle needs, the specialty store’s range of mattresses focuses on support and responsive comfort in its engineering — a unique and important feature, which caters to sleepers of all positions.

Our years of experience in developing and retailing high-end brands has enabled us to gain expertise and in-depth knowledge of comfort and sleep. This focus is best illustrated by our highly trained staff that understands the science and art of comfort, to help you choose the right products.

The Mattress Store houses the top international sleep, seating, and massage brands such as Englander, Hästens, Vispring, OSIM, La-Z-Boy, Technogel, Auping and more.

This Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), The Mattress Store is also offering exclusive discounts of up to 75 per cent on their wide range of products.