An Essential Well-Being Gallery

Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, felicitates the Indian diaspora on their 74th Republic Day
Choosing the right mattress is one of the most important steps to getting a restful night’s sleep. It’s also one of the most challenging, because a perfect match is highly individualised. Now with The Mattress Store, you don’t have to worry.
The Mattress Store is the best and first specialty retailer for sleep, seating, and well-being products like massage chairs in the UAE with stores across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Ras Al-Khaimah. Driven by innovation and emerging lifestyle needs, the specialty store’s range of mattresses focuses on support and responsive comfort in its engineering — a unique and important feature, which caters to sleepers of all positions.
Our years of experience in developing and retailing high-end brands has enabled us to gain expertise and in-depth knowledge of comfort and sleep. This focus is best illustrated by our highly trained staff that understands the science and art of comfort, to help you choose the right products.
The Mattress Store houses the top international sleep, seating, and massage brands such as Englander, Hästens, Vispring, OSIM, La-Z-Boy, Technogel, Auping and more.
This Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF), The Mattress Store is also offering exclusive discounts of up to 75 per cent on their wide range of products.
Rashed A. Al Ansari, CEO of Al Ansari Exchange, felicitates the Indian diaspora on their 74th Republic Day
Dr. Shanith Mangalat, Founder, DRS Holdings, Ourshopee.com, hnc healthcare group and Ruky Perfumes, credits the positive and welcoming ecosystem of the UAE in helping Indians like himself
In light of current global conditions, India presents an attractive investment destination for NRIs
Kamal Vachani, Group Director and Partner at Al Maya Group sends his best wishes on the occasion of the 74th India Republic Day
By eschewing curry-house preconceptions and serving food from lesser-known parts of the nation, a new wave of Indian restaurants overseas is helping the country's cuisine rise to the top of the global culinary rankings
You are at the perfect place if skincare and makeup products give you the willies. Nidhima Kohli's creation Beauty Tribe is worth the buzz and has become a game-changer in the world of beauty tech
A mother, businesswoman and content producer, Neha Samuel Upadhyay, co-founder of Fitze, embodies all the qualities that have motivated her to succeed