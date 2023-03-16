Always Treating You Well

Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 11:16 AM

Medcare, since its inception in 2006 as a premium healthcare provider, has been delivering the highest standards in preventive, curative and rehabilitative healthcare at par with the international standards. Its footprint comprises two speciality, two multi-specialty, 18 medical centres and a holistic wellness centre. Medcare is constantly expanding its reach to serve its patients’ needs of well-being and healthy living.

In 2019, with the aim of taking its vision ‘we will treat you well’ to the next level, Medcare embarked on its journey of extending its healthcare expertise right to its patients’ homes via home care solutions and nursing services. The service team offers a wide range of healthcare services; and consists of exceptionally skilled doctors with extensive experience, highly trained and qualified nurses, all eager to serve patients at their convenience through a single click on the website, a text on Whatsapp or a telephonic call.

Over the period, Medcare has gained the trust of its patients by providing quality services in the patients’ critical situations. All services are offered at your home at your most convenient time; be it specialised medical consultations, laboratory sample collection, vaccination, PCR tests, general nursing services, physiotherapy sessions, long and short-term elderly care, post-operative and post-delivery nursing care.

Medcare also offers video consultation through its teleMEDCARE channel. Moreover, to enhance the quality of life of chronic patients, there are chronic disease management programmes all integrated to the home care services.

