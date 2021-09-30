All-round care

Ensuring customers’ health, beauty and wellness with Beurer

Stanley Joseph

Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International

Salil V S

CEO and Managing Director, H.W. International

Offering outstanding quality in health, beauty and well-being since 1919, Beurer, with its range of unique products, ensures that you feel great all-round.

The German brand’s medical products make it easier for you to keep an eye on your health in terms of prevention and diagnosis. Its weight, diagnostic products and therapy massagers help you feel great every day, while Beurer’s activity trackers and heart-rate monitors support your active lifestyle. In the beauty and baby care segments, the company has a range of professional products to enhance your life.

Beurer follows the latest trends and listens to its customers. Collaborating with high–profile institutes, partners and consultants, Beurer provides you with state-of-the-art solutions.

From low-priced entry models to high-end products, Beurer’s innovations offer the options to live your life the way you want to. As a full-line supplier, Beurer is well-equipped to meet all your needs.

H.W. International, the sole distributor of Beurer products in the Gulf, is committed to improving people’s health and well-being through time-tested products.

“Beurer is among the few to manufacture home-based healthcare products,” says Salil VS, CEO and Managing Director at H.W. International. Beurer’s Connect range is the modern interface between people and products in the world of proactive care. Beurer’s products, marked by the Connect button, offer innovatively connected health management solutions that go beyond prevention and diagnosis.

“With the ease of operation and options for simple evaluation of data, Beurer’s range of apps covers nutrition, weight, blood pressure, blood glucose, activity tracking and sleep analysis,” explains Stanley Joseph, Chairman and Managing Director, H.W. International, adding, “We have the right apps for all your personal health management needs.”

Download the Beurer apps for free from the App Store and Google Play.