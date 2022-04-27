Aiming for Brighter Innings

Italian delegation discusses future forms of cooperation to promote Veneto region in Dubai
Career and employability are among the primary motivators for students seeking higher education and university level qualifications. Yet, the recent Covid-19 pandemic and its global impact presented severe economic challenges, restricting career opportunities for both experienced graduates and students.
Fortunately, universities in the UAE including Ajman University (AU) have taken proactive steps to help students tackle these issues. Ranging from virtual career fairs to scholarships and discounts that mitigated economic hardships resulting from the pandemic, AU helped students overcome multiple challenges and achieve their career dreams. AU’s Virtual Career Fair 2022 featured 30 leading regional and global employers offering internship opportunities, career guidance and employability tips to students at AU.
In 2021, Ajman University had an equal number of top employers participating in its Virtual Career Fair, bringing opportunities with a plethora of job roles to AU students, functions and industry sectors.
UAE’s Favourable Regulation
It’s not just individual university efforts that make the UAE a conducive place for higher education, vis-à-vis other international destinations. Progressive regulation also has a part to play. For instance, students above 15 can now get permission to work part-time during their ongoing term and full-time during their holidays. This will help students gain the much-needed work experience, which could be invaluable when applying for jobs upon graduation.
“The new regulations recently introduced by the UAE government will go a long way in enhancing the country’s appeal as a higher education destination. The policy’s thrust on enabling youth to acquire job-oriented skills and ease their absorption into the professional world is a highly welcome move for students and the industry,” said Dr Seghir.
Participating companies at Ajman University’s Virtual Career Fair 2022
1. DP World UAE Region
2. DU
3. Emirates NBD
4. Fam Holding
5. Halliburton
6. Henkel
7. Hikma Pharmaceuticals
8. Edutech Middle East
9. Insight Plum
10. L'Oreal
11. LWK + Partners
12. Masafi LLC
13. Mashreq Bank
14. Medicina Group of Pharmacies
15. Nestle
16. Nomac
17. Richemont
18. SchemaZone
19. ThingLogix FZ-LLC
20. Dabur International
21. Transmed Holding
22. Al Ghurair Investment
23. Emirates Development Bank
24. AECOM
25. UEMEDICAL
26. Veolia
27. PRA Consultancy
28. DMCC
29. Ajman University
30. Al Tamimi & Company
Dr. Karim Seghir
Chancellor
Ajman University
The career and employability of our students is our top priority. Over the past decades, we have built a mature and strong ecosystem that ensures the employability of our graduates. This student-centric professional ecosystem, which includes prominent local and international partners, nurtures the technical and soft skills of our students, equip them with strong hands-on experience, and forges their character. We do so through our various co-curricular and extra-curricular activities, internship opportunities, career and professional advising events, our experiential learning approach, as well as the involvement of experienced practitioners in the learning experience. We also offer opportunities to our students to study abroad for one semester or a full academic year at top academic partners in different parts of the globe, including the US, Europe, the UK, Canada, India, etc.”
