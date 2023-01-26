Agenda For Integrative Healthcare

Faizal Kottikollon, Chairman at KEF Holdings

Integrative health and wellness, a unique approach that neither rejects conventional medicine nor accepts alternate therapies uncritically, presents a balanced approach and helps facilitate the body’s innate healing response

By Faizal Kottikollon Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 9:00 AM

Healthcare in its current state is not sustainable. The world is spending billions of dollars on healthcare — the majority of which is spent to manage preventive, chronic diseases. For example, India is projected to spend nearly $60 billion dollars on diabetes management by 2035. Health professionals are burning out, patients-to-bed-ratios are rising and there are so few quality hospitals available. There is a huge need to strengthen India’s current healthcare infrastructure, with an integrative healthcare model that brings quality care, is affordable, and addresses the root cause of illnesses, promoting self-reliance.

Today, the most fundamental infrastructure is an educated, discerning mind on what true health is all about. For centuries, traditional medicine has played a vital role in promoting health in communities worldwide, and it continues to be a crucial resource for individuals seeking care. It can be effective in identifying and treating the root causes of diseases, which are often caused by incorrect lifestyle choices, poor dietary habits, stress, and anxiety issues rather than a reductive approach to managing just the symptoms. There is also widespread global and scientific acceptance of various streams of traditional medicine, as effective tools for chronic pain management, management of non-communicable diseases and lifestyle diseases. Over 170 out of 194 World Health Organisation (WHO) member states have reported the use of traditional medicine.

Speaking at the first G20 Summit for Healthcare Working Groups held in Trivandrum, Kerala

Integrative Health and Wellness is a unique approach that brings in the appropriate use of both conventional medicine and traditional methods, that helps facilitate the body’s innate healing response through the means of multi-disciplinary protocols targeted for one’s own individual needs. Effective interventions that are natural, less invasive, should be used whenever possible. In this way, integrative medicine neither rejects conventional medicine, nor accepts alternate therapies, uncritically.

At KEF Holdings, we have invested significantly on developing this mandate through the integration of our healthcare and wellness verticals, Meitra and Tulah Clinical Wellness, respectively. Bringing quaternary, clinical expertise with Meitra Hospital, we combine traditional approaches of Ayurveda, Yoga, Tibetan medicine, rehabilitative medicine, nutrition and genomic studies, in a sustainable natural environment, through Tulah Clinical Wellness, to provide the best outcomes in one’s healing journey — a first-of-its-kind in Calicut, Kerala,

To commemorate India’s 74th Republic Day, it is exciting that India heads presidency at the G20 forum for the year 2023, to strengthen multi-lateral knowledge-sharing and driving action that assures the delivery of collaborative, patient-centric care focused on enhancing one’s quality of life and their health and well-being.

With a thriving golden heritage and a phenomenal progress of growth and development, this untapped sector of integrated healthcare truly has the potential to positively transform the lives of millions of generations to come.

Jai Hind!

— Faizal Kottikollon is Chairman at KEF Holdings