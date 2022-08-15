Adapting New Algorithms

K V Thomas,Chairman of Thomsun Group

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

With the insight to diversify into new fields at the correct time, Thomsun Group has expanded to new horizons

Thomsun Group, a multifaceted and diversified business recognised as a market leader in its field of activities today, was founded on strong underpinnings. Thomsun was launched in 1976 by K V Thomas in Dubai, guided by a focused strategy, solid market intelligence, attention to detail and the use of contemporary technology. With four decades in the market, the brand has reached significant milestones in endeavours to provide nothing less than quality. K V Thomas, Chairman of Thomsun Group, focused on the brand's journey in the many divisions that have complemented the expansion of the company. When speaking about the Group's evolution, he said: “Thomsun started its operations in the Middle East market with a base in Dubai for the last 45 years. The business ventures include seafood processing and distribution, bakery and confectionery production and distribution, and another division that handles the distribution of meat and other food products. Another vertical is electrical and mechanical solutions distribution and retail, which includes distribution of world-renowned electrical solutions provider Schneider among others as well as electrical components manufacturing and distribution under the brand T Mech.”

The outstanding journey

Extending its arm in the print and packaging sector in 1980 as Al Mawrid Printing and Advertising, the business made its modest entry offering a comprehensive service from initial concept up to the finished product.

Thomas guides us through the brand's presence in multiple verticals in various markets. “The business' earliest ventures included printing and packaging, which is another essential component of the group. This division, which now offers end-to-end printing and packaging services to clients and local governments, has developed into the most technologically sophisticated in the region. Our other venture provides pre-press, design and display solutions to popular beauty and fashion brands across the Middle East.”

"Our growth didn't stop there," added Thomas while he continued speaking about the expansion of the company. "Our seafood business, East Fish Co., was inaugurated in 1989 to cater to the Middle East’s need for ready-to-eat seafood."

The company has successfully established itself as the industry leader in the food and beverage sector by creating a precedent with the establishment of an automated seafood processing factory and specialising in the procurement, processing, quality control, and delivery of sustainably obtained seafood.

Brand presence

The Group has a presence in more than 20 business segments, with a team of around 3,000 people. Over the years, the company has been offering its products and services to people. Today, the brand takes pride in showcasing leading brands under its banner. In 1990, Thomsun Trading Establishment became the authorised distributor of the complete range of Yamaha musical and audio products in the UAE. With its online and offline stores, the company has established itself as a household name in the Middle East’s music and audio products industry.

Elaborating on the journey, Thomas added: “Our electronics distribution, projects and retail division involves exclusive representation of iconic music brands in the region — Yamaha, Fender, Bosendorfer, Hohner, Rode, Adamson, among others, which is complemented by music education institutes situated in the prime malls of Dubai such as Ibn Battuta and Wafi.”

The UAE is the logistics hub for the region and Thomsun has established itself as a premier provider of logistics solutions with more than two decades of providing warehousing solutions, freight management, clearance and documentation

The business has recently taken on several projects, including clinics in Dubai in the healthcare industry. The Group's retail-based sectors have made another entry into e-commerce, turning it into an omnichannel retailer for goods and services.

Fostering growth

The Group today is present in more than 20 core business segments and has a combined turnover of $600 million. Growing by leaps and bounds with a focused purpose that supports the right business served to the right people, the group expects to widen their array of services in the coming years. “Many of the group companies continue to expand, as we expect the UAE growth story to be stronger in the future too. In terms of diversification into new sectors, we have recently set up an IT arm in Info Park, Kerala, providing enterprise-based solutions to companies throughout the Middle East and beyond," added Thomas. His vision is to expedite digital and e-commerce implementation and technological advancement across the entire group.

Thomsun Group has led the pack by communicating with transparency with its clients, which is one of the main drivers behind its growth.

New Opportunities

Thomas has expressed support for the CEPA pact that India and the UAE have signed in 2022. Speaking on the new commercial potential that would result from the potent partnership, Thomas remarked: “Our goal for the next 10 years is to keep growing the ventures and products in which we have honed our key strengths over the years. To invest in prospects that might arise in the UAE and Indian markets, we want to maintain contact with our customers. As for the investments in new and current infrastructure, we also emphasised the need to employ sustainable resources whenever possible.”

For more than 40 years, the Thomsun Group has led ventures in a variety of economic sectors in the UAE, the GCC, and India. Thomas discussed the value of the Indian market and how the brand has expanded thanks to the backing of its nation.

"India carries enormous significance from both a personal and professional standpoint because it is our home country. We have made investments in the rapidly expanding retail and real estate markets in Kerala, where a mall, five-star hotel, and residential complex are expected to be finished this year."

