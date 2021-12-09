Achieving Excellence

James BattsPrincipalScholars International Academy

Scholars International Academy becomes the only accredited High Performance Learning school in Sharjah

Working alongside the High Performance Learning (HPL) team, the Scholars International Academy (SIA) Principal, James Batts has focused a clear vision for SIA to become an HPL world class school and the first in Sharjah. HPL is a mission-driven organisation, working with schools and teachers to change the face of education and deliver student high performance for the many — irrespective of their background — not the few. HPL is a global movement for change, for any school, any age, in any country.

SIA is proud to be adopting the HPL, which will be the framework to create the learning ecosystem, centred around developing values, attitudes and attributes (VAAs) and advanced characteristics (ACPs). The HPL framework will support the school’s learning community to ‘be the best they can be,’ developing those all important global, meta-thinking and self regulatory skills, supporting students future life successes ‘life ready’. The SIA School leadership is excited by this change in gears, as the research strongly suggests significantly improved results, happier and more rounded lives. The HPL framework supports teachers to develop each student, rather than just covering content, and creating new ways of thinking about and teaching their subject — learning to learn. At SIA, the approach to learning is based on creating dynamic and engaging learning environments, as unlocking each child’s potential is the ultimate goal. As an educational pedagogy, SIA is determined to nurture the learner within each child by asking the question “How does it contribute to the growth of your child?”.

SIA is a community school of international learners and teachers from over 60 countries. As a BSO school, SIA enriches the provision using the Cambridge programme, which alongside its HPL framework, supports curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. Sports, languages, technology, performing arts, multi-cultural interactions, and community service are among the many programmes that balance the school’s strong academic core to promote future leaders.

