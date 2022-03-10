A Tradition of Excellence

Danielle Pinkerton, Director General, Al Ittihad Private School – Al Mamzar talks about the excellent teaching practices at the school

Published: Thu 10 Mar 2022, 11:24 AM

Al Ittihad Private School–Al Mamzar has the honour of being the first in our group of schools and one of the oldest private schools in Dubai, having been established in 1975. We currently serve over 1,650 students and are an American curriculum school, underpinned by Islamic culture, character and philosophy. Our faculty is a blend of local and non-local teachers from all over the world, bringing their vast years of dedicated experience to our school, as well as new faces bringing fresh perspectives. Their energy and passion are evident in the interactions with our students and parents. Many of our families have been with us for generations, so our family atmosphere is one of our biggest strengths. With our more than 45 years of experience, innovation, and passion, we foster opportunities for our children to participate in an education that prepares them for life within a supportive family environment. IPS – M promotes high academic standards through a student-centered approach to learning, and our teachers as experts, guide our students through experiences which develop the characteristics of heritage guardians, global citizens, leaders, creators, innovators, and eco-conscious citizens.

Our sprawling campus is very spacious and an oasis in Al Mamzar. We will begin renovating classrooms and other school areas in phases to become agile learning spaces which allow for learning in a dynamic manner by creating opportunities for movement and active thinking and learning. Our traditional library spaces are being revamped to become innovative ‘Learning Commons’, where students can do more than just read a book. They will explore, interact, create, and bring ideas to life by having access to materials and technology that enhance the literacy experience.

After School Activities programmes offers a variety of sports including gymnastics, rugby, basketball, zumba, cycling, and football with our Juventus partner. Other clubs offered include Quran memorisation, academic enrichment or support, arts and crafts, french, robotics, and more.

Students participate at literacy (Arabic and English), science and business competitions across the region and involve themselves in Model United Nations (MUN) conferences. Our students are a very proud and articulate group of individuals who are forward-thinkers and passionate about their heritage and culture.