A Symbol of Growth

M.M. Sheik DawoodChairman — Alia Mohammed Trading Co

Alia Mohammed Trading Co has gone from strength to strength over the course of its journey as the leading distributor of FMCG products

Alia Mohammed Trading Co LLC is a family-run trading business that has grown to be one of the most prominent distributors of FMCG products in the UAE, Oman and Qatar over the last 40 years. Starting with commodities back in 1982, the company has diversified from its beginnings as a foodstuff importer into household products, paper and a range of business services from warehousing and logistics to sales and marketing.

The company’s current portfolio consists of over 200 unique items from 35 different manufactures and covers a diverse range of products like rice, cooking oils, pulses, dry foods, canned goods, cooking appliances and paper products. It has assisted manufacturers to market their products to the international stage with its ever-growing distribution and infrastructure networks in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

Within food products segment, Alia Mohammed Trading is one of the largest importers and distributors of rice products from India, Pakistan and Thailand. The company stocks over 14 different qualities of rice, vegetable oil products, canned foods, milk products, coffee and tea. It stocks over 37 brands of food products.

For almost four decades, the company has developed business for one of the most popular brands in India, and UAE’s ‘Royal Chef ’ as exclusive brand owner. The paper division which is the newest addition to the company portfolio, has been steadily growing for the last eight years. The company is focused on marketing manufacturer brands and OEM brands for customers. Photocopy paper and paper stationery are the mainstream products while the company also works with a variety of paper mills to provide a range of specialty papers.

On the occasion of the UAE National Day celebrations, the company wishes the leadership of the country, its people and the expats many more years of sustained success and development.