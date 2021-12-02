A Mark of Excellence

Nazeer Veliyil, Chairman — BorgRollsWarner Middle East LLC

Reputed aftermarket suppliers for commercial vehicle components, BorgRollsWarner (BRW), is on top gear to showcase its extensive product range and tap into new markets

From the birth of an idea to establishing thriving enterprises, the UAE has supported businesses and livelihoods through 50 years of its formation, evident in the many successes apparent in the country today.

“This has been a result of the earnest dedication, commitment and the vision of its leadership, who have not only driven the progress of its people and country, but have welcomed the world into its open arms,” says Nazeer Veliyil, Chairman of BRW.

BRW is a name that has become synonymous with quality parts for the commercial vehicle industry. In a short period of time, BRW has become one of the leading aftermarket suppliers for commercial vehicle components that include trucks, trailers, LCV, PSV and other specialist applications.

BRW distributes worldwide via a network of approved stock lists. It maintains a high level of service, with the maximum possible levels of availability all coupled to a wide range of Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) quality products.

“Our goal for BRW is to be the first supplier of choice for replacement parts in the commercial vehicle aftermarket. Our BRW Catalogue is designed to provide customers with an easy-to-use manual ideal for everyday use. This has been developed in coordination with our R&D wing, and is supported with many years of experience. It is a ‘must have’ reference guide to the BRW range,” says Veliyil.

BRW has established itself as one of the most modern International suppliers and has a strong team working across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. This effective network allows BRW to provide genuine and OEM parts from leading manufactures across these regions at a competitive rate.

BRW covers truck, trailer, light commercial vehicle (LCV), public service vehicle (PSV) and other specialist applications. The other brands include trucks from Mercedes, Volvo, MAN, Scania, IVECO, Mitsubishi, and Nissan UD; trailers - BPW, ROR, YORK, and SAF, as well as heavy equipment, industry equipment – Caterpillar, Komatsu, JCB, Cummins, Perkins, Lister Petter and FG Wilson.

Having set up a strong base in the country for the past 13 years, the company is now ready to expand to newer markets in the region, in particular, furthering interests in the African region.

With Expo 2020 Dubai in progress, the Dubai-based company awaits to welcome new opportunities that businesses and investors can benefit from.

“We expect that new people and new markets will come to the Expo and we will be able to build strong partnerships and business ties,” says Veliyil, adding: “We will be able to witness a shift in the market during the entire period of the expo that will be advantageous to businesses here.

“Furthermore, we will witness the ripple effect of these new bonds and partnerships from here onwards. This is a great chance that the government of the UAE has provided for businesses and individuals in this region to be able to expand their business territories.”

BRW is also gearing up to participate in one of the leading international trade show for the automotive aftermarket industry, Automechanika Dubai, to be held from December 14-16. “Participating in this prestigious event will give us ample leverage to bring our services to the region, as well as to global players in the industry. We are excited to explore the new opportunities we expect from this event,” reveals Veliyil.

Despite challenges in 2020, the company saw steady rise during the Covid-19 pandemic, reporting an overall growth of 22 per cent in the same period.

“We kept our profit margins less and gave priority to our range of products. With this, we were able to expand our business in Saudi Arabia, one of our key markets, and look forward to getting introduced to newer prospective markets where we can look for expansion.”

“As the Expo 2020 advances, we feel confident that our growth be positive. We pride over our products that are of premium quality, with competitive rates. We are well-accepted in our current markets for these reasons, and I believe it will also help escalate our reach to new markets. We also look forward to strengthening our dealership network over the next six months.”