A Haven For NRIs

Mohammad Badri, Director, EROS Group, on how the brand has become a preferred retailer for Indians to send premium products to their loved ones

Published: Mon 15 Aug 2022, 12:00 AM

We would like to congratulate India and the Indian expats in the UAE on celebrating their 76th Indian Independence Day. Indians form approximately 40 per cent of the UAE’s total population and are an established community and an integral part of the workforce, that has contributed to the country’s success. The UAE has truly become a ‘home away from home’ for over 3.42 million Indian expats that work and live here. It has also become a hub for several Indians who have a flourishing business here. This is because of India-UAE bilateral relationships that have grown from strength to strength every year. This long-standing relationship between the two nations indicates that the collaboration is built on deep growing cultural understanding.

The UAE is also seen as a hotspot for Indian expats and tourists, who visit the country to shop for some of their favourite brands. The UAE is a retail hub with well-known power brands — combined with lower taxes and best currency exchange rate, making it the most suitable shopping destination for Indian expats or tourists.

As a Group, we share a special bond with our Indian customers, who have been part of our retail journey for over 54 glorious years. EROS has become a preferred and trusted omni-channel electronics retailer, for our customers who love to shop for premium products and avail best deals to send to their loved ones back home.

EROS offers a seamless and convenient omni-channel experience to customers with 15 stores across the UAE and online. We are an award-winning brand best-known to offer a wide portfolio of the latest consumer electronics, including phones, cameras, computers, entertainment and home appliance, etc. and home appliances from iconic brands, such as Samsung, Lenovo, Hitachi, TCL, Midea, Ariston, Rinnai, Huawei and Amazfit.

The pandemic has made a huge impact on consumers’ daily lives and economic sectors. E-commerce sales have skyrocketed all over the world and accounted for 18 per cent of global retail sales, once again demonstrating the massive shift to online shopping. For this reason, EROS has scaled up its investments in its digital experience and revamped our website (www.eros.ae) to offer a quicker and efficient service.

EROS Group continues to operate through a seamless logistical process daily to deliver on its core objective: Customer Delight. Therefore, ‘value-proposition’ is the strength of the brand by delivering meaningful innovation with a best-in-class experience. Our customers get the best value when shopping with EROS. This includes amazing deals, savings and flexible payment options when purchasing their preferred brand. In addition, we also provide 24-hours delivery and installation when purchasing home appliances such as Hitachi, Midea, Ariston and TCL to provide customers a convenient shopping experience. We have been serving over a million satisfied customers, which reflects the brand’s expansion strategy.

Indians are an integral fabric of the UAE society and we hope to continue adding value to their lives with our innovative retail concept and services.