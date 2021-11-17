A haven for growth

Ajman Universities is one of the leading education institutions not just regionally but globally as well

Ajman University’s growth story is an incredible feat of academic endeavour and commitment to excellence. Established in 1988 as the first private university in the GCC, Ajman University (AU) was also the first university in the UAE to admit expatriate students. Since then, it has grown in leaps and bounds to emerge as one of the Top 750 universities worldwide, as per QS World University Rankings (QSWUR).

In 2020, Ajman University became one of the first six higher education institutions in the world to receive global accreditation from the Quality Assurance Agency (QAA), UK’s independent body and a global leader in quality assurance for higher education.

AU is ranked as having the 4th most international students and 6th most international faculty among institutions worldwide, as per QSWUR 2022.

In the QS Arab Region University Rankings 2022, Ajman University ranked among the Top 30 Arab universities, moving up an incredible 31 places since 2018.

Despite all its accomplishments, AU is a very young university. The “Top 50 Under 50” QS Rankings names AU as one of the top 150 young universities anywhere. Even its distinct location is ranked by QS as the 60th best student destination on the planet. In 2021, the university was awarded “Five QS Stars” in the category of Online Learning, proving its agility to adapt to emerging challenges and trends.

Each of AU’s 22 undergraduate and 14 graduate programmes offer academic rigor as well as hands-on experience. AU’s 9 colleges are focused on putting imaginations into action for the greater good. Its multinational faculty are experts in their fields, with ever-increasing research capacity. Over the last two years, six AU programmes have earned prestigious international accreditations.

In addition to conferring valuable degrees that lead to meaningful careers, AU believes it is their role to foster every student’s innate sense of curiosity and to inspire lifelong learning. Its global network of 38,000+ alumni is inventing the future right now.

AU continues to be a pioneer for inclusion, innovation, and social impact. In 2021, Ajman University became the first university in the UAE to get the coveted Microsoft AI for Health Research Grant for its researchers’ pioneering work on Covid-19.

What sets AU apart from other institutions is this unique culture of innovation and compassion. AU believes in making a difference in hearts and minds.

The motto of Ajman University is “Make it Happen” and it delivers on that message every day!

Abdelrahman Youssef, Bachelor of Data Analytics, Student at Ajman University

“Ajman University (AU) is the only university in UAE offering a tech-focussed data analytics major. AU offers highly practical insights, aligned with the latest industry trends that make me confident of a great future career. The professors here are extremely supportive and committed to helping us succeed. The infrastructure is top-notch, enabling a great student life. Despite all the struggles during the pandemic, the University handled it pretty well to ensure an excellent learning experience!” For More information visit: https://www.ajman.ac.ae/en/