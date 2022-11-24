A Global Purpose

Recognised as one of the world’s leading co-educational day/boarding schools for students in grades seven to 12, Appleby College continues to build on its 111-year mission, which at its core is the development of the next generation of global citizens. While many schools have embraced the idea of global education, Appleby is at the forefront. Ensuring a global perspective is woven into all facets of the school’s programme.

“We take pride in creating an environment that fosters and nurtures cultural awareness, respect and understanding in our students. We are intentional in our efforts to build a community that embraces diversity. A community where all our students are accepted and know they belong,” said Michael O’Connor, Chief Marketing and Enrolment Officer at the Oakville, Ontario school, located 30 minutes west of Toronto. Appleby’s global purpose is supported by a rigorous academic programme and broad extra-curricular offerings in athletics, the arts, service, and experiential education that includes its Outdoor Education programme, mandatory boarding, and participation in a global learning experience. Appleby’s graduates attend some of the world’s finest universities including the University of Toronto; McGill University; University of California, Berkeley; Princeton University; Cambridge University; and the University of St Andrews.

“Coming into university, I expected to feel completely lost,” shared Appleby alumna Juna Oklany, who attended Dubai College before Appleby. “But I wasn’t. Appleby helped me develop the skills I needed to succeed — despite my not realising it. More importantly, Appleby helped me find the programme that is perfect for me and subjects that I am passionate about.” A world leader in education with a mission to develop students who are engaged, purposeful, and passionate while experiencing and contributing to a community that cares. That is the Appleby difference.

