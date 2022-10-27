A Community Where Everyone Can Thrive

Celebrating 25 years of excellence

by Anam Khan Published: Thu 27 Oct 2022, 9:00 AM

As American University of Sharjah (AUS) celebrates 25 years of excellence in education, the university continues to be a vibrant community of belonging that pursues diversity, builds inclusion and creates unique opportunities for learning.

AUS is an independent, non-profit, co-educational institution formed on the American liberal arts model. It provides students from all backgrounds, and with diverse ambitions for the future, the opportunity to learn, grow and thrive. AUS students are challenged academically and benefit from the expertise of a world-class faculty, who are active researchers and leaders in their fields, making breakthroughs and discoveries in areas that impact our society and future. Beyond the classroom, AUS students enjoy a wide range of extracurricular activities, clubs, teams, and associations.

AUS is recognised by respected ranking agencies around the world for its academic excellence, multi-cultural environment and achievements across many categories. It is ranked among the top 10 universities in the Arab world (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023) and the world’s top 50 universities under 50 years of age (QS World University Rankings, 2021). With approximately 90 nationalities represented on campus, AUS is among the world’s top five universities with the highest percentage of international students (Times Higher Education, 2022) and has the Arab region’s highest ratio of international faculty (QS Arab Region University Rankings, 2023).

AUS has built a strong reputation as a hub for research, scholarly and creative activities, and graduate studies. It offers 28 majors and 45 minors at the undergraduate level, 15 master’s degrees and three PhD programmes, offered through the College of Architecture, Art and Design, College of Arts and Sciences, College of Engineering and School of Business Administration. AUS graduates are the top choice of UAE employers in the areas of architecture and design, business and engineering, according to QS World University Subject Rankings 2022.

AUS offers a wide variety of scholarships and financial grants to first-time students, based on their academic achievements or financial needs. Many AUS students also benefit from the support of external sponsors who financially contribute to their education costs.

Widely acknowledged for its sustainability initiatives, AUS was the first university in the GCC to be rated for sustainability and has earned a Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System (STARS) Silver award. It is also one of the top five institutions worldwide for community engagement in sustainability, according to the 2022 Sustainable Campus Index issued by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

There has never been a more exciting time to join AUS, whether you are taking the first steps in your academic journey or building on your existing knowledge through graduate study.

We invite you to visit aus.edu and see for yourself what makes AUS one of the most sought-after higher education institutions in the region.

"For the past 25 years, AUS has seen its alumni receive national and global recognition for their accomplishments, from leading the UAE Mars Mission to becoming successful professionals, academicians, and entrepreneurs. We strive to make a positive impact on the world through the education of our students and our pioneering research.

As one of the first universities in the GCC to be rated for sustainability and one of the top five institutions worldwide for community engagement in sustainability, we see our students work alongside distinguished world-class faculty who are leaders in their fields on issues with global impact. Our many community partnerships ensure that we have our finger on the pulse of industry innovations. We are focused on disseminating knowledge and promoting a culture of learning, thus making a significant contribution towards social and economic growth," said Dr. Susan Mumm, Chancellor, American University of Sharjah.

"Because I studied at AUS, my work as an architect will have a regional perspective that’s culturally relevant and beneficial to our society and environment. I’ll also be able to apply this knowledge to other regions. I’m very grateful to my professors at AUS who have helped me to develop this interdisciplinary approach,” saidNadin Abdelfatah, College Of Architecture, Art And Design, Class Of 2022.