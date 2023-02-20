A Brand You Can Trust

Made from pure herbs flowers, plant extracts essential oils and other natural substances, the brand has revolutionised healthcare with a range of products
Seven Seas India Pvt Ltd is a premier frozen seafood trading company from India and Sri Lanka since 1982. Seven Seas is the only Indian company, certified by the BRC global standards for agents and brokers. The company is based in Chennai, and enjoys an all-India presence through its national network offices in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Cochin, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Kolkata. It sources from over 200 reliable factories in India and Sri Lanka. The company does Vannamei and catch shrimps for Middle east, Japan, China, USA, Canada, EU etc.
With more than three decades of experience, Seven Seas India Pvt Ltd leads the way in quality frozen seafood products from India. As a leading merchandising company, it emphasises on world-class quality seafood at realistic market prices. It has more than 150 reliable suppliers from India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who are well established in their niche. This result is delivering high quality raw materials and frozen final consumer products throughout the year from both EU and national standard-approved factories.
Seven Seas India Pvt Ltd has a strong market base of many seafood importing companies in Middle East, Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, UK, the EU, Canada and the US. With a target towards expansion to meet the ever growing global demand, the company has grown by leaps and bounds and has carved a niche in delivering high quality products.
With an excellent exposure in the seafood industry, the company has earned a unique reputation in ensuring that quality is maintained at peak levels. The team has a sophisticated and experienced QC unit, enabling it to match the instant demand of the clients in the world seafood markets.
Specialisation – Frozen Foods
Seven Seas India Pvt Ltd takes pride in, bringing in new customers who were until then worried about the complexities of this vast country. Experts in all frozen seafood products and market trends, Seven Seas India Pvt Ltd is closely associated with live offers on behalf of importers and then negotiates at market prices leading to a contract creating a win-win situation for both the buyer and the seller.
The company’s on-line QC control and pre-shipment quality survey ensures that products are delivered as per buyer’s specifications. It provides full-fledged support during production in assisting value added products and new product development. The company ensures on-time shipment with correct labelling and documentation procedures as per each countries requirements.
Commercial fishes that Seven Seas India Pvt Ltd trades include Crustaceans, Molluscs, Elasmobranchs, Teleosts, Scombroids, Perches, Sciaenids, Carangids, Ribbon Fish, Cat Fish, Clupeids, Flat Fish and many other fishes. its product range includes shrimp, squid, cuttlefish, scampi, lobsters, crab, surimi, octopus, etc.
For more information, visit:
SEVEN SEAS Stand (Stand HP - C 30) @ the GULFOOD 2023
website: http://www.sevenseas.co.in
