A class apart

Invest in real estate with a firm that put the customers first

Positive Properties began in 2017 when a group of friends came together with a vision to provide exceptional quality and prompt service to clients in their search for the right property. The knowledge and expertise it brings are from a combined real estate industry experience of over 30 years.

The team upholds a quote by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai — “Change or you will be changed: leaders who neglect the good of their people will be forsaken. Leadership is a service, not a gateway to privilege.”

Positive Properties and its champions are like family. It’s not just a company with employees; it’s a close-knit group that believe in providing the ultimate service to customers. The tagline is, ‘Your property, our priority’, with specialists in sales and leasing residential and commercial properties.

The real estate company’s vision is to provide seamless services, which are tailor-made to meet all the needs of its clients. It excels by having the best practices and transparency in laying out intelligent processes within the sphere of the real estate industry.

“Our strength is to stay positive through every challenge. This is a fiercely competitive industry where deals are won or lost. Hence, senior management and team members need to motivate and support each other to be on top of their game. Regular training and brainstorming sessions ensure that we deliver the best service to our clients,” says Samir Jamaludeen Raihana, Managing Director, Positive Properties.

The friendly and efficient support staff are always ready to assist each champion and ensure that clients are treated with priority. The same can be verified with clients’ testimonials on Trust Pilot.

Ranjan Thalagala, Operations Director

2021 focus

As Positive Properties specialises in most areas in Dubai, its focus for the moment remains with growing within the city.

The company is an approved agent for Emaar, Nakheel, Dubai Holdings, MBR City, Damac, Majid Al Futtaim, Shoba, MAG, Azizi, Danube Properties and Wasl Properties.

Diverse client base

The UAE is truly in the centre of the world and there is almost every nationality living or transiting through this country. This is reflected in Positive Properties’ multinational team who can speak Arabic, English, Spanish, French, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Marathi, Urdu, Punjabi, Tagalog, Sinhalese, Farsi, Russian, Turkish, Kazakh, Ewe and Kom. “As a company, we believe in being transparent and providing complete details about the process and charges to our clients. Whether it’s an office or a villa, lease or sale, our client is hand-held throughout the process and our priority is always our clients’ satisfaction,” says Ranjan Thalagala, Operations Director, Positive Properties.

Importance of Indian market

Indians are among the top three nationalities who have been investing in properties in Dubai and the UAE is home to around 2.75 million Indians. Affluent Indians continue to invest in properties in Dubai, despite the Covid-19 pandemic because the emirate tops as a dream destination. Dubai offers annual rental yields between six and ten per cent, which is way beyond the benchmark returns in most developed economies. Property investments can buy significantly more real estate space in Dubai than in most other cosmopolitan cities. Moreover, as the Dubai real estate market is highly regulated, Indians are eyeing properties in Dubai more than ever before.

In 2019, Indians contributed 16 per cent of the housing sales in Dubai by volume, investing more than Dh8 billion in the sector. The first quarter of this financial year, reported a 15 per cent growth rate in the number of real estate transactions, as compared to the same period in 2019. Indians (based in the UAE as well as from India) have been looking for homes in Dubai since the pandemic struck. Be it in Palm Jumeirah, Marina or Downtown or even in areas like Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Meydan and Dubai Hills Estate, the return on investment has been good. In short, Dubai offers so many interesting choices at affordable prices.

Sixty per cent of Positive Properties’ current business is from Indian clients, so they are definitely an important client base. The team can speak about 10 Indian regional languages, which is a great advantage when it comes to interacting with prospective Indian clients.

Corporate culture

Incentives are important to keep the team motivated. The best performers (individuals and teams) are entitled to gift cards, staycations at five-star hotels, scuba diving, helicopter rides, the latest mobile gadgets, designer accessories, theme park passes, etc. Appreciating performance and sharing winning experiences on the sales floor is a weekly habit at Positive Properties. The leadership motivates its employees to strive harder to go beyond given targets.

May we take this opportunity to wish Happy Independence Day to all Indians.