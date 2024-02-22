World's best female horses face Gamilati Endurance Cup test in Dubai

Syria’s Masa Adnan Tonbakji won the ride in 2023. - Instagram

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 12:00 AM

The stage is set for the prestigious Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares, which tests the skills of the very best female horses involved in endurance racing.

The 119km competition is part of the 17th edition of the HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival that runs at Dubai International Endurance City in Seih Al Salaam from February 20-24.

The Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares is the third event on the Festival’s agenda and will be held over four loops on February 22. The winners of the ride stand to receive 4x4 vehicles as their prizes.

The HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Endurance Festival is organised by Dubai Equestrian Club in cooperation with the United Arab Emirates Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF).

The Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares was held for the first time in 2012 and has since grown in stature as one of the top global races exclusively for the female population, attracting interest from far and wide, with riders from virtually every continent and major endurance riding nation represented on the programme.

Major General Dr. Mohammad Issa Al Adhab, Member of the Board of Directors and Director General of the Dubai Equestrian Club, said: “I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for his incredible support of this annual festival of endurance riding and for the immense interest shown by him in various equestrian disciplines.

“His vision has driven us to achieve great results in the field of endurance riding and we are honoured to host an event of this calibre in his name.” Al Adhab added.

“The Gamilati Endurance Cup for Mares is considered one of the best races in the world that targets mares and provides them with more racing opportunities. It has achieved great success since its inception, and has continued to attract more mares annually and has succeeded in unearthing many stars, such as the mare Ajayeb.”

The 2023 renewal of the race was won by Syria’s Masa Adnan Tonbakji partnering F3 Stables’ RO Fantastica, the pair completing the four-loop event in a time of 4:18:17 that was 13 seconds quicker than the time logged by second-placed Zayed Mohammed Al Mehairi, who was timed at 4:18:30 on Jumeirah Stables’ Belline. Ahmad Saleh Al Shehhi on Al Bawadi Stables’ Dja De Beders was third with 4:18:45 on the clock.