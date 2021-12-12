Verstappen wins thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to clinch maiden F1 world title

Verstappen started in pole in his epic battle with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton drives ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen at the Yas Marina Circuit during the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 6:37 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 6:47 PM

Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One title in a thrilling season finale at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen crossed the finishing line, ahead of defending champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina Circuit.

The 24-year-old Verstappen – the youngest driver to compete in F1 – held his nerves in a race of smart strategy and teamwork from Red Bull.

“It is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for 10-15 years together,” Verstappen told his team.