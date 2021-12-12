Verstappen wins thrilling Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to clinch maiden F1 world title

The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match
Sports1 day ago
Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen won his maiden Formula One title in a thrilling season finale at the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Verstappen crossed the finishing line, ahead of defending champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina Circuit.
The 24-year-old Verstappen – the youngest driver to compete in F1 – held his nerves in a race of smart strategy and teamwork from Red Bull.
“It is unbelievable guys. Can we do this for 10-15 years together,” Verstappen told his team.
The 31-year-old Carlsen benefited from a blunder by his Russian challenger to win his fourth game of the match
Sports1 day ago
Carlsen has pulled ahead to a seemingly unassailable lead over Nepomniachtchi, with only four games to go in the ongoing 14-game classical world chess championship
Sports2 days ago
The Bayern Munich midfielder, who had opted not to take the vaccine, tested positive last in November
Sports3 days ago
Juventus top group after 1-0 win against Sweden's Malmo
Sports3 days ago
Off-spinner Sajid Khan claims 4-86 and finishes with a match haul of 12 wickets
Sports4 days ago
The new Aussie captain takes five wickets after Mitchell Starc sets the tone with sensational first ball of the series
Sports4 days ago
Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe on the double as Paris-Saint Germain rout Club Brugge
Sports4 days ago