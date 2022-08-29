US Open begins; Serena Williams on at night

By AP Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 8:53 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 9:04 PM

Play has started at the final Grand Slam of the year

Photo: AP

With Serena Williams on the schedule at night, the US Open has begun with far more buzz than usual for Day 1.

Play has started at the final Grand Slam of the year, with defending champion Daniil Medvedev among the players who will be in early action Monday.

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last year in Flushing Meadows, plays the lead match in Arthur Ashe Stadium against American Stefan Kozlov at noon.

Past US Open champion Andy Murray is facing No 24 seed Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina in one of the matches that has begun.

Williams will begin the night session in Ashe for the start of what could be the final tournament of her career. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion faces Danka Kovinic.

Dominic Thiem, the 2020 champion who missed the tournament last year, is also on the schedule, along with past US Open champions Stan Wawrinka and Bianca Andreescu.

ALSO READ: