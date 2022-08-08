Moeen, Russell, Hasaranga sign up for UAE's inaugural ILT20

Strong roster of international players have signed on to dazzle fans in the inaugural League

Marquee players such as Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Dawid Malan, Wanindu Hasaranga and Sunil Narine have signed to appear and compete in the Inaugural editionof the UAE’s International League T20, the ILT20.

The ILT20, on Monday announced a stunning line-up of the game’s superstars.

Others include Evin Lewis, Colin Munro, Fabien Allen, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Dushmantha Chameera, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Sandeep Lamichhane, Chris Lynn, Rovman Powell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Making its debut in January, 2023, the inaugural ILT20, which has received multi-year ICC approval, will be played in a 34-match format across the UAE’s world-class cricket facilities in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

With more players to be announced in the coming days, the ILT20 franchise-teams will be bolstered by further names from global cricket including Lahiru Kumara, Seekugge Prassanna, Charith Asalanka, Colin Ingram, Paul Stirling, Kennar Lewis, Ali Khan, Brandon Glover, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Isuru Udana, Blessing Muzarabani, Niroshan Dickwella, Hazaratullah Zazai, Frederick Klassen, Sikandar Raja, George Munsey, Dan Lawrence, Dominic Drakes, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Qais Ahmed, Richard Gleeson, James Vince, Noor Ahmed, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Navin Ul Haq, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Ben Duckett, Benny Howell, Ruben Trumpelman.

Khalid Al Zarooni, chairman UAE ILT20 League said; “Over the past weeks, ILT20’s six franchises have started discussions and engaged with players, and players’ agents, to exercise their ‘Direct Acquisition’ rights, and we are extremely delighted to be in a position today to announce the first set of players who will compete in UAE’s Inaugural (T20) League.”

Some of the biggest names in global T20 cricket from countries including England, the West Indies, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Ireland, as well as from various leading ICC Associate Nations including USA, Namibia, Netherlands and Nepal have now signed-on to represent the League’s heavy-hitting Franchise-owners — Reliance Industries, Kolkata Knight Riders, Capri Global, GMR, Lancer Capital, and Adani Sportsline — to dazzle fans in UAE’s Inaugural Event.

Commenting on the team-structure, Mubashshir Usmani, Emirates Cricket’s general secretary said: “It’s exciting to see how well the squads are shaping up for the first season of ILT20. Each team will consist of 18 players including 4 UAE players and 2 other players from ICC Associate countries. The quality of the names announced today is outstanding and so is the interest in our league from top players from all around the world."

Further international players will be announced by the league later this week, and then the process to sign the four UAE players for each team will commence.