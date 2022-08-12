UAE Team Emirates bolster squad with Novak signing

Boult has taken 317 wickets for New Zealand in 78 Test matches, 62 wickets in Twenty20 cricket and is top of the one-day international bowling rankings
UAE Team Emirates continue to strengthen their squad for the future with the signing of Domen Novak who will join the team starting from 2023.
The 27-year old from Dolenja vas is the latest rider to commit his future to the team alongside Tim Wellens and Felix Grosschartner who have already been confirmed to join the Emirati squad.
Novak is a former Slovenian road race champion and stood alongside his compatriot Tadej Pogačar and Rafal Majka this year on the final podium of the Tour of Slovenia, underlining his climbing pedigree.
“It has been my dream to ride for UAE Team Emirates alongside a champion like Tadej Pogačar and so many other good riders," Novak said.
"Now the dream has came true, I’m honoured and grateful for the trust they have shown me and I’m eager to begin the journey,” he added.
Team Principal and CEO Mauro Gianetti said: “Novak is a rider who has shown good progression in his years as a professional and we feel he can provide good qualities to the team, especially in the mountains. He has many years under his belt at World Tour level and we believe he has a lot to offer our team in the years ahead.”
The Qualifiers involving UAE, Kuwait, Hong Kong and Singapore will be hosted by Oman from August 20 to 24
The hosts will now play Ecuador on November 20, 24 hours earlier than planned
The team will be based in Abu Dhabi
Men's team wins bronze in open section
His wife seeks compensation for snapshots of his corpse that were circulated after the helicopter accident
The tennis legend revealed impending retirement plans yesterday
The UAE will play in a tri-series involving hosts Scotland and the USA