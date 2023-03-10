UAE robotics team UWR Starlink triumphs at FIRST LEGO League Nationals

The team will represent the UAE at the 2023 FIRST Championship to be held in Houston, USA

The UWR Starlink team. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 10 Mar 2023, 2:48 PM

UWR Starlink, a team from Unique World Robotics, has won the prestigious Champion's Award at the FIRST LEGO League (FLL) UAE Nationals 2023.

The team competed against over 200 teams from three regionals and secured seven awards, making them the team to beat in the region. This marks their second consecutive victory at the FLL UAE Nationals.

As winners of the Champion's Award, UWR Starlink will represent the UAE at the 2023 FIRST Championship to be held in Houston, USA. The international event, which is sponsored by prestigious organisations such as NASA, Department of Defence USA, Google, and Apple, among others, will feature teams from over 110 countries.

UWR Starlink comprises seven students from prominent schools in the UAE. Nysa Gaur, a grade 11/ year 12 student from Jess AR Dubai, Pranav Nakkeeran, a grade 10 student from DPS Sharjah, Naman Chhugani, a grade 8 student from DPS Dubai, Mohamed Mifzal Maharoof, a grade 10 student from GEMS New Millennium School Al Khail, Aarnav Bhargava, a grade 7 student from GEMS Modern Academy, Arjun Pretish, a year 10 student from Raffles International Academy, and Vansh Shah, a grade 9 student from Indian High School.

The FLL UAE Nationals 2023 challenged participants to explore energy sources, distribution, storage, and usage to create innovative solutions for a better energy future.

"We are thrilled to have won the Champion's Award for the second year in a row," said Bansan Thomas George, CEO of Unique World Robotics.

"Our team worked tirelessly over the past several months, and we are excited to represent UAE at the international level. We look forward to showcasing our innovative solutions and competing against teams from all over the world."

The FIRST program offers over $80 million in scholarships from more than 200 participating colleges and universities to students who have participated in FIRST programs. The program aims to encourage students to pursue careers in STEM fields and recognise their excellence in these areas.

Through FIRST programs, students develop important life skills, including creative problem-solving, leadership, communication, self-confidence, and a sense of belonging. The program offers a suite of programs for PreK-12 (age 6–18) to engage students in STEM education, mentorship, and sports-like competitions.

UWR Starlink's win at the FLL UAE Nationals 2023 is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and innovative thinking. The team has cemented its position as one of the best robotics teams in the world, and their victory is sure to inspire future generations of STEM enthusiasts in the UAE.