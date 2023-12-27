UAE dominate GCC Golf Championships in Oman

Members of the UAE golf team. — Supplied photo

Published: Wed 27 Dec 2023, 9:03 PM

The UAE Golf Team won gold medals in all three Team Divisions of the GCC Golf Championships at Ghala Golf Club, Muscat, Oman.

There was representation from five GCC countries: Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

This is the sixth edition of the Ladies’ GCC and the seventh edition of the 16 & Under and 13 & Under Divisions.

The UAE Ladies National Team, represented by Intissar Rich, Alia Alemadi, and Aasiya Saleem, won the Ladies’ Division Gold Medal.

Intissar won the Ladies’ Individual title with a 54-hole score of 212, four under par, with a brilliant final round of 67, with nines of 32 and 35, and seven birdies in total. Alia Al Emadi (UAE) was third and Aasiya Saleem (UAE) a place back in fourth.

The Junior Boys 16 & Under team consisted of Rashid Al Naqbi, Abdul-lah Kalbat, and Mohammad Thabet and they won the team gold medal.

The Individual trophy was won by Jordan’s Salem Alabkal on 16 over. The UAE’s Rashid Al Naqbi was second, Mohammed Thabet (UAE) fourth and Abdula Kalbat (UAE) fifth.

In the 36-hole 13 & Under Division, the UAE team took the gold medal with Abdulla Darwish and Abdulla Salmeen in the team, with Darwish taking the individual gold medal with rounds of 79 and 80.

"Congratulations to all the UAE golfers and teams for their outstanding performances in the GCC Golf Championships in Oman," said General Abdullah Alhashmi, Emirates Golf Federation Vice-Chairman.

"Over the past 18 months, the EGF has diligently worked to provide UAE players with the platform to exhibit their talents. These dedicated individuals have undergone rigorous training, and it is rewarding to see this progress and positive results.’

Results

Ladies’ Division (54-holes)

Team

UAE 152. 145. 142. 439.

Individual

I. Rich (UAE) 75. 70. 67. 212.

N. Mir (Qatar) 74. 77. 79. 230.

16 & Under Boys (54-holes)

Team

UAE 162. 171. 158. 491.

Individual

S. Alabkal (Jordan) 83. 74. 75. 232.

R. Al Naqbi (UAE) 80. 85. 76. 241.

13 & Under Boys (36-holes)

Team

UAE 174. 166. 340.

Oman 178. 167. 345.

Individual

A. Darwish (UAE) 79. 80. 159.