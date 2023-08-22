UAE: Dh1.8 million in prize money to be awarded to sportswomen across 11 sports categories

A new category for 'Best Sports Mother' has been introduced this year

Supplied photos

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 22 Aug 2023, 2:35 PM

The seventh Fatima Bint Mubarak Women Sports Award offers a total prize pool of Dh1.8 million across 11 categories, including the best Arab and Emirati women athletes, and a new addition of 'Best Sports Mother'.

The Award is being held under the patronage of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and Mother of the Nation. It is supported by Sheikha Fatima Bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, President of the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club, and Al Ain Ladies Club.

Over the years, the Award, organised by the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, has earned a reputation as the most important and the largest for women’s sports in the Arab region.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, noted that the Award embodies the vision of ‘Mother of the Nation’ in empowering Emirati and Arab sportswomen.

Aref Hamad Al Awani

“What the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy is doing is a product of the continuous dedication of the wise leadership to upgrading the role of women as essential partners in building society and its development in various fields,” he said.

Mariam Al Mansoori

Talking about criteria and conditions for nominations, Mariam Al Mansoori, representative of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, noted: “The General Secretariat of the Award was keen to encourage an easy application process for candidacy, allowing male and female athletes, individuals and institutions from any Arab country, who meet the respective criteria and conditions, to submit files through the website. This made the registration process easier and faster, according to the nomination mechanisms, and in easy and simple steps.”

11 categories, 10 days to go

Until August 31, nominations can be filed across 11 categories at both the individual and collective levels. The individual level awards include 'Best Arab Women Athlete' (Dh500,000), 'Best Emirati Women Athlete' (Dh300,000), 'Best Youth Athlete' (Dh100,000), 'Best Paralympic Athlete' (Dh100,000), 'Best Female/Male Coach' (Dh100,000) and 'Best Sports Media' (Dh100,000). Also, 'Best Sports Mother' (Dh100,000), a new category, has been introduced in this edition.

Award categories in sports federations and institutions include 'Best Team' (Dh300,000), 'Best Programme for the Development of Young Women' (Dh100,000), and the 'Best Sports Creative Initiative' (Dh100,000).

The academy also grants a special award to reward the 'Arab Sports Personality of the Year', an honour bestowed by the jury on an Arab personality for her outstanding performance and contributions to Arab women’s sports.

The Academy is inviting eligible sports institutions, federations, and individuals who meet the general rules and requirements to register through the official website www.fbmwomensportsaward.ae. Winners from the previous editions can apply provided that they achieved qualifying accomplishments within the time mentioned. Winners will be announced during a grand ceremony on November 15.

ALSO READ: