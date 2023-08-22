Khalaf to lead UAE challenge as Dubai hosts Para Powerlifting World Championships

Two-time Paralympic champion Mohammed Khamis Khalaf will lead a 15-member UAE team

Dubai is all set to host the Para Powerlifting World Championships 2023 for the third time in the history of the sport, with Paralympic and World champions to take the centerstage over the next nine days.

Two-time Paralympic champion Mohammed Khamis Khalaf will lead a 15-member home team at the Dubai 2023 Championships that starts with the junior championships from Tuesday.

The Championships, to be held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council and Chairman of the Higher Committee for the Protection of the Rights of People of Determination, will have participation of 555 powerlifters from 80 countries vying for glory at the Hilton Al Habtoor City Hotel.

This is the third time Dubai is hosting the World Championships, after 1998 and 2014 Worlds, and this time it will welcome six new nations including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Nepal making it for the first time.

Meanwhile, Iran will make history with their women players competing first time at a World Championships.

Khalaf, 54, will be joined by his Dubai Club for People of Determination trainee Fahad Mohammed, both competing in men’s up to 97kg, and Adel Shanbih (men’s up to 88kg), besides women lifter Haifa Alnaqbi (women’s up to 67kg) all of whom had won medals at last year’s Dubai 2022 Fazza World Cup.

“I will try to get a new number for myself. This is an important event and I want to put all my focus and power to get a good result. Though it won’t be easy,” said Khalaf, who is expected to be challenged by athletes from Jordan, China and Iran, among others in his category.

