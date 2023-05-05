UAE Badminton team gets its National Training Centre

The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events

Young shuttlers with officials. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 5 May 2023, 4:36 PM

In a major boost for the UAE Badminton Federation, Danube Sports World – the region's largest indoor sports facility — will be the National Training Centre for the UAE Badminton Team.

The collaboration has come just days after the successful hosting of KhiladiX.com Dubai 2023 Badminton Asia Championships last week, which saw UAE players including Bharath Latheesh and brothers Dev and Dhiren Ayyappan putting up impressive shows in a field dominated by world and Olympic stars.

The agreement with Danube Sports World will focus on fostering the sport of badminton in the UAE besides increasing participation among individuals of all ages and improving players’ skills.

Noura Aljasmi, president of the UAE Badminton Federation and vice-president of Badminton Asia, said the federation is committed to providing the best facilities for the country's top shuttlers.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Danube Sports World, which will be the official Training Centre for the UAE National Badminton Team. Our vision is to provide the best infrastructure, facility, and environment to our players for their overall development," Aljasmi said.

"I don’t think there can be any other better facility than this. We are very much hopeful that this collaboration will benefit our players as they strive for glory.”

Rashed Meeran, General Manager, Danube Sports World, represented the sports facility at the signing ceremony.

The state-of-the-art Danube Sports facility provides a climate-controlled environment, enabling uninterrupted sporting activities.

The young UAE National team will start its training at the facility soon to get ready for upcoming sporting events.

ALSO READ: