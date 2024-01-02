Tough Mudder sets sights on growth of obstacle course racing

It's a hugely exciting start to 2024 for Tough Mudder who will be staging events in Riyadh (January 5), Jeddah (January 19) and Dammam (February 2). — Supplied photo

Published: Tue 2 Jan 2024, 4:12 PM

Tough Mudder Middle East license holder Nic Cartwright says the brand is doing everything in its power to introduce more people to the sport of obstacle course racing as they prepare to host four events in Saudi Arabia this year.

It’s a hugely exciting start to 2024 for Tough Mudder who will be staging events in Riyadh (January 5), Jeddah (January 19) and Dammam (February 2) ahead of their showpiece competition, Tough Mudder Infinity, an eight-hour endurance challenge, which takes place in AlUla on February 24.

Scheduling four big events throughout the first two months of the year is a bold approach, but Cartwright acknowledges the importance of giving as many people as possible the opportunity to compete.

“We have delivered Tough Mudder events in KSA throughout 2023 and we wanted to increase the number of competitions to help with the continued growth of the brand in the region,” he says.

“We are always working in partnership with Saudi Sports. For All, who want to expand the reach of events across the Kingdom, and the announcement of our races in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam early in 2024 reinforces their commitment to doing that.

“All of the chosen cities are large enough to host a standalone Tough Mudder event and by utilising three separate locations, we are not only providing a platform for more people to compete, but also raising awareness of the brand across a significant part of the Kingdom.

“All three locations offer something different in terms of setting but what they all have in common is a challenging course which will push competitors to the limit.”

The Tough Mudder Infinity event in AlUla, which is the first of its kind in the Mena region, includes a prize pot of almost half a million dollars, the largest in obstacle course racing history.

“We certainly believe the prize pot will raise awareness of the event, which is only natural when such a significant amount of money is at stake,” explains Cartwright.

“The prize pot is spread across a number of races, and we expect to attract a diverse local and regional audience, in addition to some of the world’s best obstacle course racing athletes.

“It promises to be a spectacular event and it’s one we are all really looking forward to.”

The sport of obstacle course racing has grown in popularity significantly in recent years, particularly across the Middle East, with many events being staged in places such as Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

For Cartwright, it’s a sign of the times.

“Obstacle course racing is extremely popular across the Mena region and the number of people participating in these events continues to grow,” he says.

“The past few years have thrown many issues at mass participation races in general, but being fit and healthy is a key part of all of our lives and that is something which will never change.

“Obstacle course racing is a great way to keep active, improve overall fitness and hopefully achieve some personal goals along the way.”