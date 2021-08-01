Tokyo Olympics: Zverev routs Khachanov to win tennis gold

Zverev becomes only the second German to win an Olympic singles gold after Steffi Graf in 1988

Germany’s Alexander Zverev brushed aside Karen Khachanov in straight sets on Sunday to seal the Olympic men’s singles title.

The fourth seed, who ended Novak Djokovic’s Golden Grand Slam bid in the semifinals, produced a dominant display to win 6-3, 6-1 after just 79 minutes on court.

