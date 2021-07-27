Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: UAE's Yousuf Al Matrooshi impresses in 100m heats

Team KT/Tokyo
Filed on July 27, 2021
UAE swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi in action. (UAE National Olympic Committee Facebook page)

Only the top 16 swimmers from nine qualifying races entered the semifinals


UAE swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi produced an impressive performance in the 100 metres heats with a third place finish at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Al Matrooshi marked his Olympic debut by clocking 51.50, finishing behind Mokhtar Al Yamani (50.52) of Yemen and Andrew Chetcuti (51.47) of Malta.

But only the top 16 swimmers from nine qualifying races enter the semifinals of the 100 metres event.

Al Matrooshi failed to make the cut, but the UAE youngster would be happy with the performance in his first appearance at the Olympics.

Sultan Al Samahi, president of the UAE Swimming Federation, said Al Matroushi’s participation in Tokyo is a new beginning for the swimmer.

Al Samahi believes the 18-year-old Al Matroushi, who has broken several national records, has what it takes to be the best swimmer in UAE history.




