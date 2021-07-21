Tokyo Olympics
Logo
 
HOME > Sports > Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics: Ticket buyers' usernames, passwords stolen and shared on internet

Reuters/Tokyo
Filed on July 21, 2021
The Olympic rings seen in front of the Tokyo Olympic Stadium. (Tokyo 2020 Twitter)

Games organisers are investigating the matter


The passwords and usernames of Olympics and Paralympics’ ticket-buyers and volunteers have been stolen and shared on the internet, Kyodo News reported on Wednesday, citing government officials.

Games organisers are investigating the matter, it added.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Sports
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210721&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210729875&Ref=AR&profile=2004 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,2004,1049 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 