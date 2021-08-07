Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold, India's first ever in athletics
Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history by clinching the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.
Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.
The 23-year-old Chopra is a former World Junior Athletics Championships gold medallist and the reigning Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games champion.
!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 7, 2021
India shines brighter today because of you, Neeraj.
Your javelin carried the tricolour all the way and made it flutter with the pride of every Indian.
What a moment for Indian sport!#Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Athletics #Gold pic.twitter.com/FZ52Ti6EZc
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who topped his group in the qualifying round, came up with a heroic performance as he finished fifth with a best throw of 84.62.
August 7, 2021
Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.
Champion #NeerajChopra, you beauty Take a bow pic.twitter.com/yYe8oO8VSQ— hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 7, 2021
The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.
Germany's Johannes Vetter, whose personal best was 97.76, failed to finish in the top eight, with a best throw of 82.52m on Saturday. (With inputs from AFP)
-
Cricket
England captain Root keeps India at bay in first...
England were 119-2 in their second innings at lunch on the fourth day,... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold
Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: India's Punia clinches wrestling...
This is India's second wrestling medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Volleyball player claims...
Brazil's Tandara Caixeta flew home after she was suspended for doping. READ MORE
-
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold
Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Stranded Indians with Abu Dhabi visas arrive on...
At Abu Dhabi International Airport, heartwarming scenes of reunion... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Dh10,000 fine for driving car without...
Public Prosecution alerts members of public about use of cars without ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,545 Covid-19 cases, 1,480...
Over 67.3 million tests have been performed in the country. READ MORE
News
Why UAE residents are buying more used cars