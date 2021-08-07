Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold, India's first ever in athletics

Team KT/Tokyo
Filed on August 7, 2021
India's Neeraj Chopra celebrates winning the gold medal in the final of the men’s javelin throw at Tokyo Olympics. — AP

Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.


India’s star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made history by clinching the country’s first-ever Olympic gold medal.

Chopra clinched the gold with a best throw of 87.58m at the Tokyo Games on Saturday.

The 23-year-old Chopra is a former World Junior Athletics Championships gold medallist and the reigning Asian Games and the Commonwealth Games champion.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who topped his group in the qualifying round, came up with a heroic performance as he finished fifth with a best throw of 84.62.

Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India's previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.

The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.

Germany's Johannes Vetter, whose personal best was 97.76, failed to finish in the top eight, with a best throw of 82.52m on Saturday. (With inputs from AFP)




