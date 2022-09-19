Tickets for Bivol vs Ramirez fight in Abu Dhabi go on sale

Undefeated duo will square-off at Yas Island's Etihad Arena on November 5

Dmitry Bivol (left) during the fight against Craig Richards for the WBA World Light-Heavyweight title last year. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Mon 19 Sep 2022, 9:46 PM

Boxing fans across the UAE, the wider Arabian Gulf, and around the world can now secure seats for the country’s first-ever world title fight – the historic WBA Light-Heavyweight title showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.

Organisers Matchroom Boxing and the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) have revealed tickets for the hotly anticipated bout at Etihad Arena are now on general sale – with high demand from local, regional and international fans expected for Russian champion Bivol’s eye-catching title defence against Mexican challenger Ramirez.

The November 5 bout sees Bivol step into the Abu Dhabi ring on the back of defeating pound-for-pound superstar Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas, to retain his world title and extend his undefeated record to 20 fights.

Ramirez will face Bivol having won all five of his fights at Light-Heavyweight, after the hard-hitting southpaw moved up a weight class in 2019.

Tickets for the unprecedented event, which will include a stacked undercard, start at Dh295, with limited VIP packages, including ringside seats. All tickets are exclusively on sale at www.etihadarena.ae.

The historic fight night is the first event in Abu Dhabi’s new Champions Series, a landmark partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and Matchroom Boxing. With both main event fighters putting their unblemished Light-Heavyweight records on the line, something has got to give, according to Eddie Hearn, Managing Director of Matchroom Boxing.

“We have seen a huge appetite for major boxing events in the region in recent years, so we were determined to bring something special to the UAE, and boxing’s first world title fight in Abu Dhabi is certainly something special,” said Hearn.

“The UAE capital has a growing reputation for hosting some of the world’s biggest sporting events and the Champions Series, through our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, is only going to further enhance that reputation.

“Given the magnitude of this huge fight, with two undefeated boxers, a title on the line, and global interest in what promises to be an enthralling encounter, it’s safe to say we expect Bivol-Ramirez to sell out very quickly,” he added.