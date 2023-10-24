This Week in golf: High-profile events in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi while Order of Merit positions at stake for local golfers

Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
Most of the global golf tour’s respective seasons are coming to a climax.
Order of Merit trophies will be decided while players will be attempting to gain promotion from their tours up the pyramid of the professional golf ladder as well as retaining their playing rights on existing tours.
The Middle East once again takes the stage as the UAE and the EGF, along with the Abu Dhabi authorities, host the second of two World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) - the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy at Abu Dhabi Golf Club over the National Course.
The DP World Tour is in Qatar for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club and next week travels to Sun City in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.
The World Tour then returns to the region and Dubai for the season-ending tournament on the Race to Dubai, the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, played over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
The Ladies European Tour are also here in the Middle East where they are holding the ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh, with Dubai’s Chiara Noja defending the title she won last November in such style by beating Charley Hull in a dramatic play-off.
This year the host venue has been moved from the traditional Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah to Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh.
The schedule
IGU World Amateur Team Championships
Espirito Santo Trophy
Wednesday 25th – Saturday 28th October, 2023
Venue: Abu Dhabi Golf Club
DP World Tour
Commercial Bank Qatar Masters
Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th October, 2023
Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar.
Purse: $3.75 million
Ladies European Tour
ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh
Friday 27th – Sunday 29th October, 2023
Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, KSA
Purse: $1 million
LET Access Tour
Santander Golf Tour – ZARAGOZA
Thursday 26th – Saturday 28th October, 2023
Venue: Real Club de Golf La Penaza, Zaragoza, Spain
Purse: €40,000
UAE Amateur Golf Scene
(EGF Calendar)
The Senior Champions Tour
Wednesday 25th October, 2023
Venue: Arabian Ranches Golf Club Dubai
Harradine Cup
Saturday 28th – Sunday 29th October, 2023
Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club RAK
Yas Acres Men’s Open
Sunday 29th October, 2023
Venue: Yas Acres Golf & Country Club Abu Dhabi
Tower Links Ladies Open
Saturday 28th October 2023
Venue: Tower Links Golf Club RAK
Players use sustainable tees made from recycled palm waste at Abu Dhabi Golf Club showpiece events
A welcome Dhs 112,960 was raised at the Abu Dhabi Club event for children who are born with a Cleft Palate or Cleft Lip
Soontreeyapas shoots 65 to lead the Individual Event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club’s 30th Women’s World Amateur Team Championship
Riyadh Golf Club the venue for $1 million Aramco Team Series presented by PIF
Pakistan-born Zimbabwean all-rounder relishing the prospect of playing at Abu Dhabi tournament which starts this month
McGuinness wins Gross Division as De Pettenden tops among Ladies
Three Pairs stamp their tickets to next year’s International UAE Final in Abu Dhabi
Golfer scored a net 76 playing off a13 handicap to top Filipino Golfers in the Middle East event