This Week in golf: High-profile events in Abu Dhabi, Qatar and Saudi while Order of Merit positions at stake for local golfers

The UAE continues to hold centre-stage as the EGF and Abu Dhabi authorities host the prestigious Espirito Santo Trophy for women at Abu Dhabi Golf Club

Riyadh Golf Club, KSA, steps into the spotlight, as it hosts its first ARAMCO Team Series - Riyadh on the Ladies European Tour this week - Supplied photo

By Nick Tarratt/ KT Guest Golf Writer Published: Tue 24 Oct 2023, 3:57 PM

Most of the global golf tour’s respective seasons are coming to a climax.

Order of Merit trophies will be decided while players will be attempting to gain promotion from their tours up the pyramid of the professional golf ladder as well as retaining their playing rights on existing tours.

The Middle East once again takes the stage as the UAE and the EGF, along with the Abu Dhabi authorities, host the second of two World Amateur Team Championships (WATC) - the women’s Espirito Santo Trophy at Abu Dhabi Golf Club over the National Course.

The DP World Tour is in Qatar for the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters at Doha Golf Club and next week travels to Sun City in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge.

The World Tour then returns to the region and Dubai for the season-ending tournament on the Race to Dubai, the $10 million DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, played over the Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The Ladies European Tour are also here in the Middle East where they are holding the ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh, with Dubai’s Chiara Noja defending the title she won last November in such style by beating Charley Hull in a dramatic play-off.

This year the host venue has been moved from the traditional Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Jeddah to Riyadh Golf Club in Riyadh.

The schedule

IGU World Amateur Team Championships

Espirito Santo Trophy

Wednesday 25th – Saturday 28th October, 2023

Venue: Abu Dhabi Golf Club

DP World Tour

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters

Thursday 26th – Sunday 29th October, 2023

Venue: Doha Golf Club, Qatar.

Purse: $3.75 million

Ladies European Tour

ARAMCO Team Series – Riyadh

Friday 27th – Sunday 29th October, 2023

Venue: Riyadh Golf Club, KSA

Purse: $1 million

LET Access Tour

Santander Golf Tour – ZARAGOZA

Thursday 26th – Saturday 28th October, 2023

Venue: Real Club de Golf La Penaza, Zaragoza, Spain

Purse: €40,000

UAE Amateur Golf Scene

(EGF Calendar)

The Senior Champions Tour

Wednesday 25th October, 2023

Venue: Arabian Ranches Golf Club Dubai

Harradine Cup

Saturday 28th – Sunday 29th October, 2023

Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club RAK

Yas Acres Men’s Open

Sunday 29th October, 2023

Venue: Yas Acres Golf & Country Club Abu Dhabi

Tower Links Ladies Open

Saturday 28th October 2023

Venue: Tower Links Golf Club RAK