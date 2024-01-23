This Week in Golf: California dreamin’ as Desert Classic runner-up Meronk heads West to San Diego

French race delivers Silver Lady to deny stable companion and favourite English Rose in feature race at Meydan's Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting
Adrian Meronk will tee up his 2024 PGA Tour campaign this week at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.
Having finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic and with that, moving up to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai Rankings
and 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Meronk flew out of Dubai International Airport and across the Atlantic to take up his PGA Tour privileges.
It is the Pole’s highest OWGR position having hovered around 50 all last year.
This tournament, which began life as the San Diego Open in 1952,
has a Wednesday start and a Saturday finish. It is played over both the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines.
Meronk will play the South Course for his first round with a 9.12 am tee time off tee 10.
Meanwhile, the DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship being the next big event at Al Hamra Golf Club.
A strong field has been assembled for this tournament which boasts a $2.5 million purse.
Included in the list of entries are Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Dubai resident Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Padraig Harrington (Ire) and a host of stars plus local professional players, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) and Ahmed Al Musharrekh (UAE).
Schedule for the Week
PGA Tour
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January, 2024
Farmers Insurance Open
Venue: Torrey Pines, San Diego, California, US
Purse: $9 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January, 2024
Ras Al Khaimah Championship
Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
Purse: $2.5 million
LPGA
Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January, 2024
LPGA Drive On Championship
Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Arizona
Purse: $1.75 million
French race delivers Silver Lady to deny stable companion and favourite English Rose in feature race at Meydan's Dubai World Cup Carnival meeting
The spirited Italian will be playing on the G4D Tour alongside the Ras Al Khaimah Championship on the DP World Tour
The 21-year-old from Kyiv beat Russian Elina Avanesyan to reach the fourth round of a major for the second time
New Zealander says the game needs backing from the media to help it grow
Meronk and Sullivan nearest challengers as McIlroy falls back to be tied for 24th with two rounds to play at the Emirates Golf Club
Ryder Cup captain presented with a certificate from Dubai Golf CEO Chris May for his second career hole-in-one on the DP World Tour
Nicholas Pooran will lead MI Emirates at the ILT20, UAE's IPL-style franchise league which begins on Friday
A moment's silence was held before the Palestine-UAE match, played against the backdrop of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza