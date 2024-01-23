This Week in Golf: California dreamin’ as Desert Classic runner-up Meronk heads West to San Diego

Adrian Meronk of Poland. - AFP

Published: Tue 23 Jan 2024, 4:21 PM

Adrian Meronk will tee up his 2024 PGA Tour campaign this week at the Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego, California.

Having finished runner-up to Rory McIlroy at the HERO Dubai Desert Classic and with that, moving up to No. 2 in the Race to Dubai Rankings

and 39th in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), Meronk flew out of Dubai International Airport and across the Atlantic to take up his PGA Tour privileges.

It is the Pole’s highest OWGR position having hovered around 50 all last year.

Torrey Pines Golf Course. - FB

This tournament, which began life as the San Diego Open in 1952,

has a Wednesday start and a Saturday finish. It is played over both the North and South Courses at Torrey Pines.

Meronk will play the South Course for his first round with a 9.12 am tee time off tee 10.

Meanwhile, the DP World Tour stays in the UAE for the third consecutive week with the Ras Al Khaimah Championship being the next big event at Al Hamra Golf Club.

Padraig Harrington . - AFP

A strong field has been assembled for this tournament which boasts a $2.5 million purse.

Included in the list of entries are Rasmus Hojgaard (Den), Dubai resident Thorbjorn Oleson (Den), Padraig Harrington (Ire) and a host of stars plus local professional players, Joshua Grenville-Wood (UAE) and Ahmed Al Musharrekh (UAE).

Schedule for the Week

PGA Tour

Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January, 2024

Farmers Insurance Open

Venue: Torrey Pines, San Diego, California, US

Purse: $9 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January, 2024

Ras Al Khaimah Championship

Venue: Al Hamra Golf Club, Ras Al Khaimah, UAE

Purse: $2.5 million

LPGA

Thursday 25th – Sunday 28th January, 2024

LPGA Drive On Championship

Venue: Superstition Mountain Golf & Country Club, Arizona

Purse: $1.75 million