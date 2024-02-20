This Week in Golf: Asian Tour travels to Oman while Morocco hosts LET and Champions Tour events

Dubai based 17 year-old Chiara Noja plays this week in Morocco this week on the Ladies European Tour. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 5:00 PM

The Asian Tour holds its second tournament of the 2024 season and returns to the Middle East region with the $2 million International Series – Oman at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat.

The Ladies European Tour is also in the Arab world in Morocco with the hosting of the Lalla Meryem Cup over the Blue Course at Dar Es Salam.

Dubai based Chiara Noja continues her season and is joined in the field by UAE amateurs Jamie Camero and Intissar Rich.

Intisar Rich picking up a few tips from Rory McIlroy during the HERO Dubai Desert Classic. - Photo by Leslie Wilson Jr.

This step up to play against the leading professionals in the ladies’ game will be an interesting watch to see how these top UAE lady amateurs are progressing.

The DP World Tour is in Africa for week 12 of 45 of their Race to Dubai season as well as week 6 of 8 in their International Swing, while the PGA Tour is in Mexico for the Mexico Open.

The Champions Tour makes a rare visit to Europe for the Trophy Hassan II event at Rabat in Morocco at the same time as the LET.

The Challenge Tour will be in Abu Dhabi for two weeks in April – this week the development Tour of the DP World Tour is in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Schedule

PGA Tour

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024

Mexico Open at Vidanta

Venue: Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico

Purse: $8.1 million

DP World Tour

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024

Magical Kenya Open

Venue: Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya

Purse: $2.5 million

Asian Tour

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024

International Series – Oman

Venue: Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman

Purse: $2 million

Ladies European Tour

Thursday 22nd – Saturday 24th February, 2024

Lalla Meryem Cup

Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco

Purse: €450,000

Champions Tour

Thursday 22nd – Saturday 24th February, 2024

Trophy Hassan II

Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam

Purse: $2 million

Challenge Tour

Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024

NMB Challenge

Venue: Humewood Golf Club, Port Elizabeth, South Africa

Purse: $350,000