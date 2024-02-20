This Week in Golf: Asian Tour travels to Oman while Morocco hosts LET and Champions Tour events

Visitors appear to be in a dire position after a dramatic collapse triggered in the main by Root's scoop shot dismissal
The Asian Tour holds its second tournament of the 2024 season and returns to the Middle East region with the $2 million International Series – Oman at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat.
The Ladies European Tour is also in the Arab world in Morocco with the hosting of the Lalla Meryem Cup over the Blue Course at Dar Es Salam.
Dubai based Chiara Noja continues her season and is joined in the field by UAE amateurs Jamie Camero and Intissar Rich.
This step up to play against the leading professionals in the ladies’ game will be an interesting watch to see how these top UAE lady amateurs are progressing.
The DP World Tour is in Africa for week 12 of 45 of their Race to Dubai season as well as week 6 of 8 in their International Swing, while the PGA Tour is in Mexico for the Mexico Open.
The Champions Tour makes a rare visit to Europe for the Trophy Hassan II event at Rabat in Morocco at the same time as the LET.
The Challenge Tour will be in Abu Dhabi for two weeks in April – this week the development Tour of the DP World Tour is in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.
Schedule
PGA Tour
Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024
Mexico Open at Vidanta
Venue: Vidanta, Vallarta, Mexico
Purse: $8.1 million
DP World Tour
Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024
Magical Kenya Open
Venue: Muthaiga GC, Nairobi, Kenya
Purse: $2.5 million
Asian Tour
Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024
International Series – Oman
Venue: Al Mouj Golf, Muscat, Oman
Purse: $2 million
Ladies European Tour
Thursday 22nd – Saturday 24th February, 2024
Lalla Meryem Cup
Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Blue Course), Rabat, Morocco
Purse: €450,000
Champions Tour
Thursday 22nd – Saturday 24th February, 2024
Trophy Hassan II
Venue: Royal Golf Dar Es Salam
Purse: $2 million
Challenge Tour
Thursday 22nd – Sunday 25th February, 2024
NMB Challenge
Venue: Humewood Golf Club, Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Purse: $350,000
