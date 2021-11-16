Thailand's Phonsila targets gold medal in Dubai

Competitors at the the Fazza- Dubai 2021 World Boccia Asia Oceania Championships. (Supplied photo)

Phonsila is among the top contenders in women’s BC4 event with one win in Pool B

By Team KT Published: Tue 16 Nov 2021, 12:40 AM

Thailand’s top female player Nuanchan Phonsila is already thinking about the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Her focus is on improving her current rankings and reaching the number one position in female BC4 category.

At the ongoing 7th Fazza- Dubai 2021 World Boccia Asia Oceania Championships, Phonsila is among the top contenders in women’s BC4 event with one win in Pool B. She was confident of getting a good result here.

The Rio 2016 Paralympic bronze medallist was also excited over World Boccia’s new rule of separate events for male and female players and felt that this has opened more medal winning opportunities for women players.

“Earlier, the competition was difficult. This is a new experience now and I am enjoying it competing against women. I am confident of winning the gold here and jump in the world rankings,” said the 44-year-old Phonsila, who is currently placed 12th in world rankings.

The Dubai 2021 Championships is the first international championships where the new rule has been introduced.

The seasoned star also felt her experience will put her in good stead against her younger opponents in major championships.

“Apart from my experience, training will be important to do well in major events,” said Phonsila.