Sabalenka's boyfriend's death 'apparent suicide': Miami-Dade Police

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 12:22 AM

The death of former NHL ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, the boyfriend of tennis star Aryna Sabalenka, is being treated as an "apparent suicide", Miami-Dade Police said on Tuesday.

Police spokesman Argemis Colome said in an email that on Monday at 12:39 a.m. (0439 GMT), police "were dispatched to the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, in reference to a male that jumped from a balcony.

"The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau, responded and has taken over the investigation of the apparent suicide of Mr. Konstantin Koltsov. No foul play is suspected."

Bal Harbour is a high-end district in the northern part of Miami Beach, known for a luxury shopping mall and plush accommodations.

Two-time Grand Slam champion Sabalenka of Belarus is scheduled to take part in the WTA and ATP Miami Open later this week.

There was no immediate indication of whether Sabalenka, who won the Australian Open in 2023 and retained her Melbourne title earlier this year, will continue with her schedule or withdraw from the tournament.

But the 25-year-old arrived at the tournament venue on Tuesday and practised with her coaching staff on an outside court.

Sabalenka is due to face the winner of the first-round match between Romanian Simona Halep and Spain's Paola Badosa on Thursday or Friday.

The Minsk-born player frequently trains out of Miami and keeps a residence in the city.

Koltsov's death had earlier been confirmed by the Belarus hockey federation.

"We are in mourning," the federation said on its website.

"The Belarusian Hockey Federation expresses its deepest condolences to the family, friends, and everyone who knew and worked with Konstantin."

Koltsov's playing career included a stint with the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL, where he made 144 appearances between 2003 and 2006.

"The Penguins extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Penguins forward, Konstantin Koltsov," the team said in a statement.

He also played for Belarus at two Winter Olympic Games -- Salt Lake City in 2002 and Vancouver in 2010 -- as well as nine world championships.

He had three children with his wife Julia, whom he divorced in 2020 before he began a relationship with Sabalenka.

