Sabalenka reaches final; Karatsev ends Zhang's run

Three-time world champion Torrente battled his way from fourth
Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the Madrid Open final for the second time in three years by defeating Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 on Thursday.
The second-seeded Sabalenka opened with a 3-0 lead before Sakkari pulled even. The 24-year-old player from Belarus then won nine of the last 11 games, including the last five, to comfortably close out the match.
The Australian Open champion is seeking her fifth WTA 1000 title and 13th career title overall.
Men's qualifier Aslan Karatsev reached his first Masters 1000 semifinal after ending a strong run by Chinese player Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (3), 6-4.
The 121st-ranked Russian saved all three breaks points he faced in the first set and converted his only opportunity in the second.
The 99th-ranked Zhang was the first Chinese man to make the quarterfinals of a Masters 1000 tournament by upsetting Danis Shapovalov, Cameron Norrie and Taylor Fritz.
Karatsev has been ranked as high as 14th. In 2021, he became the first man in his Grand Slam debut to reach the Australian Open semifinals.
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty ended India's 58-year wait for a gold medal at the Asian championships
Ding's triumph signalled China's rise as a major player on the global chess scene
The new position will motivate us to continue working in order to achieve the best for the game locally, continentally and internationally, Aljasmi said
Rankireddy said winning the Asian Championships after being part of India's Thomas Cup-winning team is an incredible feeling
Verstappen leads the drivers' championship by just six points ahead of the fifth round of the record 23-race season in Miami
Sindhu showed glimpses of her best form in her run to the Spain Masters final before producing three impressive performances in Dubai
The reward comes in appreciation for winning the cup the tenth time in the club's history, and for the second time in a row