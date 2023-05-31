Man City's Pep Guardiola named Premier League Manager of the Year

List of over a dozen sites throughout India being considered before the final shortlist is shared with the ICC
Pep Guardiola was named the League Managers Association (LMA) and Premier League Manager of the Year on Tuesday after guiding Manchester City to the Premier League title.
Guardiola led City to its fifth league crown in six seasons and the club is set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on Saturday and Inter Milan in the Champions League final a week later.
ALSO READ:
"I am at an incredible football club and without all of the support that I have had throughout my time here, this would not have been possible," Guardiola said in a club statement.
Guardiola saw off competition from Arsenal's Mikel Arteta, Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, Newcastle United's Eddie Howe, Burnley's Vincent Kompany and Plymouth Argyle's Steven Schumacher to win the LMA award.
List of over a dozen sites throughout India being considered before the final shortlist is shared with the ICC
Everton can ill-afford that hit as they are already seeking external investment to be able to complete the club's new stadium
Dortmund's dreams of capturing their first league trophy since 2012 were left in tatters when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Mainz 05
Hamilton brought the session to an early end by crashing his Mercedes
Swiatek, Sabalenka abd Rybakina divvied up the past four Grand Slam titles, the prizes that help define greatness in their sport
This model proposed that India will play at neutral venues like UAE, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom, or Bangladesh
South African says it's time to reflect a bit before taking some sound cricketing decisions once everything has calmed down