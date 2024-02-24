Jasmine Paolini beats Anna Kalinskaya to win Dubai tennis title

Fifteen-year-old Charlie Woods shoots 86 and will not advance to Monday's qualifier
In the past 10 years, the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships saw only two women’s singles finals go into a third set.
The final on Saturday produced a rare three-setter again which ended with unseeded Italian Jasmine Paolini beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 4-6 7-5 7-5.
The 28-year-old showed remarkable resilience to fight back from a set down in the final against Kalinskaya who was bidding to become the first qualifier to win the Dubai title.
Having lost the first set after a single break of serve, Paolini matched Kalinskaya shot for shot in the second set before taking the match into a decider.
The third set was a cagey affair with both players losing their serve in the first two games.
Then Kalinskaya looked set for a win when he broke the Italian again as she maintained her grip.
The 25-year-old, who won seven matches in seven days, including two in qualifiers to reach the final, was serving for the championship at 5-4 in the second set.
But for a player who had stunned world number one Iga Swiatek in the semifinal, Kalinskaya failed to hold her nerve, making unforced errors, allowing her opponent to break back.
Paolini then held her nerve and serve to go 6-5 as Kalinskaya, in a dramatic turn of fortunes, made unforced errors again as the Italian celebrated after the Russian hit a forehand long.
The great comeback win gave Paolini her first WTA 1000 title and ended qualifier Kalinskaya’s dream run in the tournament.
(More to follow)
