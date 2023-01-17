I deserved to win, says Murray after five-set epic at Australian Open

Andy Murray reacts during his first round match against Matteo Berrettini. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 6:00 PM Last updated: Tue 17 Jan 2023, 6:01 PM

Andy Murray has always been his own harshest critic but the Scot allowed himself a rare smile and a pat on the back after his gruelling first-round victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open on Tuesday.

The unseeded Murray battled with Italy's Berrettini for nearly five hours at Rod Laver Arena and even saved a match point in the final set before prevailing 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6(10-6).

"Yeah, tonight I need to give myself some credit because the last few years have been tough," he said. "Whether that's the (Stefanos) Tsitsipas match (at the U.S. Open) or (John) Isner at Wimbledon, that one could have gone the other way tonight, but I stayed strong and I deserved to win."

Murray credited his form to the work he had put in during the off-season in Florida and reuniting with coach Ivan Lendl, who had helped him win three Grand Slam titles.

"Obviously the past success that we've had gives me confidence in the relationship," Murray said.

"Most of my biggest wins have come whilst Ivan was part of the team. He's certainly not going to let me get away with not working hard. He's always going to push me as hard as he can to try and get the best out of me."