I deserved to win, says Murray after five-set epic at Australian Open

Qatari defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is streets ahead in the hunt for the 2023 title
Andy Murray has always been his own harshest critic but the Scot allowed himself a rare smile and a pat on the back after his gruelling first-round victory over 13th seed Matteo Berrettini at the Australian Open on Tuesday.
The unseeded Murray battled with Italy's Berrettini for nearly five hours at Rod Laver Arena and even saved a match point in the final set before prevailing 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-7(7) 7-6(10-6).
"Yeah, tonight I need to give myself some credit because the last few years have been tough," he said. "Whether that's the (Stefanos) Tsitsipas match (at the U.S. Open) or (John) Isner at Wimbledon, that one could have gone the other way tonight, but I stayed strong and I deserved to win."
Murray credited his form to the work he had put in during the off-season in Florida and reuniting with coach Ivan Lendl, who had helped him win three Grand Slam titles.
"Obviously the past success that we've had gives me confidence in the relationship," Murray said.
"Most of my biggest wins have come whilst Ivan was part of the team. He's certainly not going to let me get away with not working hard. He's always going to push me as hard as he can to try and get the best out of me."
Qatari defending car champion Nasser Al-Attiyah is streets ahead in the hunt for the 2023 title
Fourth-seeded Djokovic will open his bid for a 10th Australian Open title against Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena
Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2
With a gap of less than 16 minutes to the Toyota of Moraes, Loeb will certainly have his sights on securing a second successive runner up spot
The 18th edition of the event at Dubai Autodrome will feature more than 50 cars and 200 different drivers including three-time winner and leading Emiriti sportstar Khaled Al Qubaisi
Prodrivee Hunters secure 1-2-3 result in Saudi on another big day for Bahrain Raid Xtreme as Al Attiyah extends his overall lead
The combination of the colours and the red will make us stand out, says CEO Phil Oliver
Sharma and Kohli back in side for three-match series against Sri Lanka which starts at Guwahati on Tuesday