French Open: Iga Swiatek wins first set in French Open semifinal

Poland's Iga Swiatek plays a backhand return to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 9:52 PM

World number one Iga Swiatek made the perfect start with a 6-2 win in the first set against Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second semifinal.

Swiatek is looking to win her third French Open title.

Earlier, Unseeded Karolina Muchova saved a match point before battling past second seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 7-5 on Thursday to reach the French Open final and end the Belarusian's dream of becoming world number one.