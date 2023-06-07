French Open: Haddad Maia makes history, becomes first Brazilian woman since 1968 to reach semis

Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Beatriz Haddad Maia scored another comeback win at the French Open, upsetting Ons Jabeur 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-1 on Wednesday to become the first Brazilian woman since 1968 to reach a Grand Slam semifinal.
The 14th-seeded Haddad Maia, who in 2019 was provisionally suspended for failing a doping test, shook off a slow start against the seventh-seeded Jabeur on Court Philippe Chatrier and will next face either Iga Swiatek or Coco Gauff.
After playing nearly four hours to beat Sara Sorribes Tormo in the fourth round, Haddad Maia won only one of her service games in the first set. But she saved the only two break points she faced in the second set — both in the 11th game to go up 6-5 — and won the tiebreaker.
The 27-year-old Brazilian started the deciding set with a double break and a 3-0 lead. A frustrated Jabeur flipped her racket in the air after sending an easy backhand wide on a break-point opportunity while down 4-1. Haddad Maia won the game and served out the match.
Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open last year.
Haddad Maia is the first Brazilian woman to reach the semifinals at Roland Garros in the Open era. Maria Bueno reached the last four at the 1966 French Open and made the 1968 US Open semifinals.
Haddad Maia's fourth-round win over Sorribes Tormo, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-5, was the longest WTA match of the year — clocking in a 3 hours, 51 minutes.
The top-seeded Swiatek and sixth-seeded Gauff were up next on Chatrier — a rematch of last year's French Open final won by Swiatek in straight sets. The 22-year-old Swiatek has been ranked No. 1 for more than a year.
Tennis ace says she first met Arthur Borges during a walk to Central Park in New York
Military Order represents Godolphin's Charlie Appleby while Charlie Johnston saddles Dubai Mile for Emirati businessman Ahmed Al Shaikh
Pegula's defeat means that four of the top 10 women's seeds have already been knocked out of Roland Garros
Man City will be hoping to complete the second part of its incredible bid to win the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in a single season
Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the match on Saturday at the fabled Wembley Stadium
The 41-year-old Aston Martin driver claimed his 32nd victory in Montmeló a full decade ago back in May 2013 with Ferrari
Northern Irishman insists that former European Tour players who have signed for LIV Golf should not be eligible for the tournament
Last year's runner-up Casper Ruud turns on the style to quell the challenge of Italian qualifier Giulio Zeppieri 6-3 6-2 4-6 7-5