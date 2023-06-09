French Open: Djokovic sees off Alcaraz to reach final

The Serbian won 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 and will take on either Casper Ruud or Alexander Zverev

Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semifinal match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 9 Jun 2023, 8:47 PM

Novak Djokovic made a huge leap towards a record 23rd men's Grand Slam title with a 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1 victory against an ailing Carlos Alcaraz in the French Open semifinals on Friday.

World number one Alcaraz had just levelled the contest when disaster struck as he limped to his bench holding his right leg at 1-1 in the third set.

While he continued playing, the US Open champion was clearly hampered but Djokovic was merciless, dropping only one of 12 games to book a spot for Sunday's showdown against either last year's runner-up Casper Ruud or German Alexander Zverev.

It was unclear whether Alcaraz, who skipped this year's Australian Open because of a hamstring injury, was suffering from cramps or injured.

ALSO READ: