Unseeded Karolina Muchova reaches French Open final

Muchova beat Sabalenka in a dramatic semifinal match

Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova celebrates winning her semifinal match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 8 Jun 2023, 8:37 PM

Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic saved a match point and battled back from 2-5 down in the final set to shock world number two Aryna Sabalenka and reach her maiden Grand Slam final at the French Open on Friday.

Muchova, ranked at 43, defeated the Australian Open winner 7-6 (7/5), 6-7 (5/7), 7-5 in a thrilling three-hour 13-minute match.

Later, two-time champion Iga Swiatek will look to reach a third French Open final in four years when she takes on Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil in the second semifinal.

ALSO READ: